Today’s Dental announced on Friday its most recent practice acquisition, Tri-Valley Dental at 1689 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

“We look forward to expanding the Today’s Dental name and quality of care to a new community,” a press release from Today’s Dental said. “We anticipate tremendous practice growth with our management, resources, and tools in place. “

Today’s Dental said the partnership will feature increased access to modern dental technologies, a comprehensive quality assurance program, and extra support to help treat patients’ needs quickly and with fewer barriers. In the coming weeks, Tri-Valley Dental will rebrand under the Today’s Dental brand.

“Our company is continuing to expand at a remarkable pace,” owner, Dr. Brent Rising, said. “This new practice is an exciting addition to the Today’s Dental family, and we can’t wait to watch them succeed.”

Since 1980, Today’s Dental has been providing routine and specialized dental care to patients ranging from children to older adults. Locally owned and operated, there are now six Today’s Dental locations throughout the Omaha metro, including Bellevue and Fremont.

