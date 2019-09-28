David and Julie Shaner had never started a business before Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
David Shaner said it all started after a friend had told him that they had difficulty finding somewhere to wash their car with fast service.
“This really brought my focus to the need for an additional car wash in Fremont,” he said. “And that just led us down the road to discovering the Tommy’s Express business model and thought it was a great opportunity to bring that to a car wash.”
The husband-and-wife team will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Friday, Oct. 4, after nine months of construction. The event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at 2323 E. 23rd Ave.
Halfway through the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Scott Getzschman will take his car through the wash before making a speech.
The car wash will provide free washes for “hometown heroes” the week leading up to the ceremony, Julie Shaner said. Monday will be for people in the agriculture industry, Tuesday for mothers, Wednesday for veterans and active duty military, Thursday for teachers, Friday for first responders and medical professionals and Saturday for civil service employees.
“Each day, we’ll be honoring a different group of heroes with a free car wash,” Julie Shaner said. “And every guest who’s there those days, Monday through Saturday, will get to spin our prize wheel for anything from air fresheners to a year membership for our unlimited club.”
The car wash will also hold a Husker football tailgate on Oct. 5 in the adjacent parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will have free food, inflatables and airbrush tattoos. Kona Ice will also be present, and attendees can donate non-perishable food for the food pantry at the LifeHouse emergency shelter.
“The point of the whole week of events is just to reach out to everyone in the community to make sure they’re aware that we’re open and we’re washing cars and they can come and experience what our car wash is like,” David Shaner said “Because it’s a different car wash than most people have been to because of the design of the building.”
Tommy’s Express is a 130-foot express model exterior car wash, David Shaner said. It uses a dual conveyor belt system instead of a chain and roller system, he said.
“With the dual transporter belt, it allows us to wash a dually pickup truck or pickup trucks with large tires, and we can also wash cars with very low-profile tires as well,” David Shaner said. “Those are both types of vehicles that have been excluded in the past from the general type of car wash.”
The wash also features high-capacity blowers, dual access vacuums and mat washers, with the latter two being provided for free.
David Shaner said the wash is also implemented with an app that customers can download and sign up for a club. Customers can also provide their licence plate, which will be automatically recognized by cameras at the wash.
“The first time they’re there, without talking to anybody, the cameras recognize their plates and they can pull on through whatever wash package they signed up for,” he said.
Construction for Tommy’s Express was somewhat challenging, David Shaner said, mostly due to the flooding that the state experienced last March.
“The constant rain just made it difficult to get concrete poured and some other parts of the construction process, so it really just delayed everything,” he said. “But we’re happy to have it done now and we’re excited to be washing cars and providing service in the Fremont area.”
David Shaner said the car wash currently has a business partnership with Fremont High School and Midland University and said it has plans to work with elementary schools and nonprofits in the area.
“Being a local Fremont guy and being part of various organizations in Fremont, the heart that Dave and Julie have to be a part of the community, to support the schools and nonprofits in the area, I think that’s going to be something that will mean a lot for us in the future,” site leader Chris Tedrow said.
Julie Shaner said she and her husband feel very strongly about giving back to this community, which will be a large part of their business.
But although Tommy’s Express will provide speedy service, David Shaner said he also wants to make sure it’s as high of a quality as it can be for the city.
“We don’t want to just be a building in town where you can wash your car,” he said. “We want to be a part of Fremont.”