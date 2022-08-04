Tommy's Express Car Wash plans Wash for a Cause

Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S. in Fremont is partnering with Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity for Wash for a Cause.

During business hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a portion of the sale of every wash will be donated to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

The following will be donated from every purchase: $1 per single wash, $1 per detail kit, and $5 per new membership.