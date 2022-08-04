 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Tommy's Express Car Wash plans Wash for a Cause

  • Updated
  • 0
Car wash 1

Tommy's Express Car Wash is located at 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S. in Fremont. 

 Courtesy

Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S. in Fremont is partnering with Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity for Wash for a Cause.

During business hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a portion of the sale of every wash will be donated to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

The following will be donated from every purchase: $1 per single wash, $1 per detail kit, and $5 per new membership.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News