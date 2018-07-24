For 150 years the Fremont Tribune has been providing local news to Dodge County area residents on a variety of topics.
The Tribune is set to celebrate its 150 years in business, after it first began printing a weekly newspaper on July 24, 1868.
"Our longevity is predicated on the fact that there always has been and always will be a desire for local news," Publisher Vincent Laboy said. "Educated readers make better business leaders, passionate voters, and civic-minded community members. The publishers long before me understood that and invested heavily in our community."
The local newspaper was a creation of founder and first publisher-editor J. Newt Hays. Hays came from Plattsmouth to start the newspaper, but never truly got to see the fruits of his creation as he died five years later in 1873.
Following Hays’ death, several area people owned interest in the Tribune before George Hammond and F.W. Brown purchased the company in 1879.
Later that year, Hammond’s son Frank would begin what would become one of the longest association of any publisher with one newspaper in the state’s history as he worked for 59 years at the Tribune.
By 1883, when Fremont’s population rose to 3,500 residents the Tribune became a permanent daily publication.
A year before World War II broke out, the Tribune was joined in Fremont by a competing newspaper called The Morning Guide.
The Morning Guide was founded in 1938 by veteran Kansas newspaperman Alfred G. Hill, who also started dailies in North Platte and Kearney.
Within three years Hill and his publisher Lester A. Walker purchased the Tribune and continued operating the Guide as a daily morning paper and the Tribune as a daily evening paper.
On July 27, 1942 the two publications fused into a single evening publication, The Guide and Tribune.
The paper’s name would change, and return to its original name, the Fremont Tribune in 1963.
The Tribune was then sold to Speidel Newspapers Inc. becoming the 10th newspaper in its group in 1966. Speidel then merged with Gannett Co. in 1977.
During its 150 year existence, the Tribune has called three local buildings its home.
Printing equipment from Plattsmouth was first moved into an upstairs room at Sixth Street and F Street (now Park Avenue) when it originally opened in 1868. The City of Fremont was only 12-years-old when Hays set up shop above a downtown furniture shop.
In 1881, the newspaper owners built a two-story brick structure on the southeast corner of the intersection of Fifth Street and Park Avenue. A fire damaged the building in 1902, and that same year, an addition was put on.
The Tribune’s present building at 135 North Main Street became the paper’s permanent home in 1964. The main floor contains 24,600 square-feet of space and the basement is 3,000 square-feet.
In more recent history, the Tribune saw ownership change hands several times with Gannett selling the paper to Hometown Communications of Little Rock, Arkansas in 1989. The paper was later acquired by Independent Media Group, before Lee Enterprises bought the Tribune in 2000.
Along with the Tribune, Lee Enterprises currently owns and operates six newspapers in Nebraska: Lincoln Journal Star, Beatrice Daily Sun, Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun, David City Banner Press and Plattsmouth Journal.
"For the past decade, our industry has been going through a major change to digital platforms," Laboy said. "It is similar to how the music industry moved from compact discs to digital downloads. Now they are quickly moving toward streaming music."
Lee Enterprises is a 112-year-old company that owns 52 daily newspapers and a joint interest in six others, along with associated online services.
Lee is based in Davenport, Iowa and along with its associated companies employs over 11,000 people. Lee’s 52 newspapers in 23 states have combined circulation of 1.1 million daily.
"I thank our subscribers, both in print and on digital platforms, for their continual support of local journalism," Laboy said.