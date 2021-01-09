True Sparkle owners take on new ownership with Imprint Designz in Fremont

Decker said the company will be run mostly the same as before, with the addition of a planned retail space in the front part of the store.

“We’re going to kind of do some renovating here at the store to kind of keep the back printing area out of sight and a little more of a focus of a retail store up front,” she said.

Additionally, Decker said she kept the store’s current employees and said they were looking forward to the upcoming changes.

“They’re very open, very excited,” she said. “They’re just very supportive of our ideas.”

Denison’s husband, Ross, was employed at the business and works as office manager for Imprint Designz.

“Our plans are basically to grow the business, change brands a little bit, but we’re still going to be doing the main gist of our business, which is screen printing and embroidery,” he said. “But we’re planning on branching out to other small things.”

Ross Denison said he wanted to help turn Imprint Designz into a thriving business.