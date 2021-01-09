True Sparkle owners take on new ownership with Imprint Designz in Fremont

Annie Denison and Tara Decker just weren’t ready to take on another business together last year.
Although Chris Menn, owner of Imprint Designz, had asked the two owners of True Sparkle if they were interested in taking ownership, the two declined due to Decker’s diagnosis of breast cancer and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“About two months ago or so, he approached us, asking if we thought any more into it, which actually yes, we had,” Denison said. “And we talked it over and we went ahead and said, ‘Let’s do it. What better perfect time?’”
On Jan. 4, the two women became the new owners of Imprint Designz, a screen printing and embroidery business at 653 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont.
Denison and Decker have known each other for 15 years, having worked as certified nursing assistants together at the Fremont hospital for five or six years.
“Our husbands both worked with each other out at Menards, so we all kind of knew each other,” Denison said. “Tara and I became really good friends just through the hospital, and we just decided to start the cleaning company.”
Founded in 2013, True Sparkle is a residential and commercial cleaning company. Knowing there was a demand for cleaning services, Decker said the business started as a way for the two to set their own schedules and be their own bosses.
“We started off real small, keeping the job at the hospital as per diem, just in case it wasn’t going to start off as fast as we wanted it to,” she said. “But within a month or two, things had totally changed, and we blossomed very quickly and quit our jobs at the hospital and went solely to cleaning houses.”
Having started with about seven or eight houses, True Sparkle now has its 20 employees cleaning more than 150 homes in Fremont, Valley, Elkhorn, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs and west Omaha.
During their time at True Sparkle, Denison and Decker got to know Menn, as he used the company’s cleaning services. True Sparkle also used Imprint Designz for their company’s printing needs.
“He knew Tara and I kind of can get creative and he knows we’re two pretty driven businesswomen,” Denison said. “And so he thought first off to offer selling the business to us.”
Although initially rejecting the offer, the two accepted Menn’s offer last fall.
“We kind of felt like we could bring a little something different than what all of the other printing companies in and around town offer,” Decker said. “We just feel like it was the perfect opportunity to start with here, because it’s small enough still that there’s a lot of room to be able to expand still with our ideas and kind of go from there.”
Decker said the company will be run mostly the same as before, with the addition of a planned retail space in the front part of the store.
“We’re going to kind of do some renovating here at the store to kind of keep the back printing area out of sight and a little more of a focus of a retail store up front,” she said.
Additionally, Decker said she kept the store’s current employees and said they were looking forward to the upcoming changes.
“They’re very open, very excited,” she said. “They’re just very supportive of our ideas.”
Denison’s husband, Ross, was employed at the business and works as office manager for Imprint Designz.
“Our plans are basically to grow the business, change brands a little bit, but we’re still going to be doing the main gist of our business, which is screen printing and embroidery,” he said. “But we’re planning on branching out to other small things.”
Ross Denison said he wanted to help turn Imprint Designz into a thriving business.
“They’ve already got a really good business established here as far as clients and everything coming in to use their services, but we just want to grow it,” he said. “We don’t really want to change the business a whole lot; we want to make it a thriving business here in town and a name everybody knows.”