Terry Gottsleben said she’s had a diverse background: bookkeeping, accounting and customer service.
But after a company’s massive restructuring laid her off the job she had for the last 15 years, she said she was thrown for a loop.
“And there’s just really not a whole lot out there for people my age, and so I’d been working on a website for the last couple of years, and I decided to turn it into a brick and mortar as well, is really how all that came to flourish.”
Those skills came together for Gottsleben, whose online store, Trunks N Benches, went “Brick N Mortar” with a soft opening in downtown Fremont earlier this month.
Trunks N Benches, located at 453 N. Main St., offers a variety of eclectic furnishings and home goods, including indoor and outdoor furniture and interior accents.
“It’s just diverse,” Gottsleben said. “It’s mostly industrial, farmhouse and vintage, the new vintage, if you will. It’s kind of the new-old: It’s not the true vintage, but it’s the newer stuff manufactured to look vintage.”
Gottsleben said her favorite pieces are wooden metal and loves unique items, including themed clocks.
“I love things that you just don’t see everywhere,” she said. “So if it’s a little odd or different, I’m going to probably lean toward picking it up.”
With Trunks N Benches, Gottsleben said many of the items are individual accent pieces that can easily fit in homes.
“So it’s fun stuff, it can be gift items,” she said. “You can come in here and buy for birthdays or holidays or whatever, but it’s just a lot of gift or accent pieces.”
Gottsleben is not originally from Fremont, but relocated to the city after finding the building. Her store’s website was originally created to drop-ship only with the various suppliers she gets her items from.
“But if they want to purchase the larger pieces that my suppliers cannot drop-ship, then they can get them through me, through the store,” she said.
Because there’s still a lot unfinished with Trunks N Benches, Gottsleben said she decided to go with a soft opening on Jan. 11.
“The hours have been a little sporadic because I have to do outside business transactions and I can’t have the store open when I’m not here,” she said. “So I’m a sole person running the show.”
Gottsleben said the customers she’s had so far have been excited and appreciative of the way the store was set up and the items it had available.
“I’m going to be working probably with the [Fremont Area] Chamber of Commerce here pretty quick to establish a grand opening date so that we can make it more of a big to-do,” she said. “But in the meantime, I’m here doing what I can do.”
With the building, Gottsleben said she’s happy with it, but wants to see more done.
“There’s so much I want to do,” she said. “I want to paint the exterior so bad, but I’ve really got to just click my heels and wait for the traffic to pick up just a little bit so I can sustain the slow months.”
Gottsleben said she was happy to be a part of the downtown Fremont community.
“I think I’ve got a good location,” she said. “It’s got a lot of possibilities.”