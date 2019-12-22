U.S. Cellular has promoted Josh Snyder to area sales manager for eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. In this role, Snyder is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
Snyder is responsible for leading market locations in Council Bluffs, Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion to help ensure customers are fit with wireless solutions that can simplify and enhance their life or business.
Snyder has worked at U.S. Cellular for nine years that includes six as a store manager. Prior to this promotion, Snyder served as a store manager in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; Galena, Illinois; Portage, Wisconsin; and Madison, Wisconsin.