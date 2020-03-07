Unique Spaces Cabinetry celebrates one year in Fremont

Since its grand opening on Jan. 8, 2019, Unique Spaces has offered products from StarMark Cabinetry and its two other lines, Urban Effects and CrewSeries.

Now, the store has increased its number of lines to seven, with the addition of Countryside Cabinets and W. W. Woods Products, which includes Shiloh, Aspect and Eclipse cabinetries.

With the addition of these new lines, Christoffersen said customers will now have several price points to choose from.

“So we’re expanding our showroom to be able to show all those different cabinet lines,” she said. “It took some time to get all of them, and now we have them, so we’re excited.”

The team also expanded with its staff, adding Smith, who has been in the kitchen and bath industry for eight years, in November.

Since opening, Christoffersen said the store has also gotten more walk-in traffic, as well as some remodeling to the outside.

“When we first opened, we had a horrible parking lot and no landscaping,” she said. “And we’ve been fortunate enough to get a new parking lot, landscaping, which really makes the outside of our building look so much nicer.”