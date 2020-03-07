Unique Spaces Cabinetry celebrates one year in Fremont

Before Kayla Smith joined Unique Spaces Cabinetry by Terri as a designer, she had worked for a larger corporate business in Omaha.
“Working for somebody who’s more family-oriented, it feels like family, and they’ve treated me like family since I started,” she said. “You can’t ask for more than that, so I’m very thankful to be here.”
Family is at the heart of Unique Spaces, which is celebrating a year in business. The store, located at 847 E. 23rd St., is owned by Terri Christoffersen, with her sister, Kelly Vanek, working as office manager.
Unique Spaces, which offers custom cabinetry for homes, first opened in Fremont in January 2019. It is undergoing an expansion of its showroom.
Prior to its opening, Christoffersen sold cabinetry for four years and had different design jobs.
“I used to do a lot of freelance design, too, and then got into cabinetry five-and-a-half years ago and just really enjoyed it, and so I did this,” she said.
Vanek had worked in accounting and bookkeeping for the past 20 years before she joined her sister at Unique Spaces.
“When she decided to do this, she called me and asked me if I’d be her office manager, and I said, ‘Of course,’” she said.
Since its grand opening on Jan. 8, 2019, Unique Spaces has offered products from StarMark Cabinetry and its two other lines, Urban Effects and CrewSeries.
Now, the store has increased its number of lines to seven, with the addition of Countryside Cabinets and W. W. Woods Products, which includes Shiloh, Aspect and Eclipse cabinetries.
With the addition of these new lines, Christoffersen said customers will now have several price points to choose from.
“So we’re expanding our showroom to be able to show all those different cabinet lines,” she said. “It took some time to get all of them, and now we have them, so we’re excited.”
The team also expanded with its staff, adding Smith, who has been in the kitchen and bath industry for eight years, in November.
Since opening, Christoffersen said the store has also gotten more walk-in traffic, as well as some remodeling to the outside.
“When we first opened, we had a horrible parking lot and no landscaping,” she said. “And we’ve been fortunate enough to get a new parking lot, landscaping, which really makes the outside of our building look so much nicer.”
In her time at Unique Spaces, Smith said she was happy to build connections with the people she gets to work with every day.
“Not only the professional relationships that you build, but the clients become part of the family, too,” she said. “You get to know their kids’ names and their routine, how they work in their kitchen.”
Christoffersen said she appreciated the work from her sister and Smith, as well as her father, who drives for Unique Spaces.
“We just all work together, and I think that’s probably the most important thing to me, is having these girls,” she said.
Vanek said she’s been happy to work with her family at Unique Spaces.
“I found it exciting to see it start from day one, the whole process,” she said. “For me, it’s just fun doing all that.”
Moving into the future, Christoffersen said she wants to see Unique Spaces continue the growth it has seen in 2019.
“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot in a year,” she said, “so I’m just excited to see how much more we grow.”