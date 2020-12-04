UScellular kicks off program honoring young heroes

On Giving Tuesday, for the sixth consecutive year, UScellular kicked off The Future of Good program to highlight young people who help create positive change in their local communities.

Through The Future of Good, UScellular champions many causes that include the fight against hunger and homelessness, the protection of the environment and expansion of education and literacy.

Through Dec. 31, anyone over age 18 is encouraged to go to www.thefutureofgood.com to nominate youth between age 6-17 who make a positive impact in their communities.

At the end of the nomination phase, UScellular will announce three winners. UScellular will award each of the three young heroes with a $10,000 contribution to support their respective cause.

To nominate a young person, those who are 18 or older should go to www.thefutureofgood.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it helps their community and how the nominee could use a cash award to continue to grow their efforts.

For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, please go to www.thefutureofgood.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0