UScellular names Bergman store manager for Fremont retail store
Macey Bergman has been named store manager for the UScellular’s Fremont retail store.

Bergman has worked at UScellular for nearly three years. She previously served as a sales manager in Coralville, Iowa, and retail wireless consultant in West Burlington, Iowa.

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and innovations designed to elevate the customer experience.

— Tribune staff

Macey Bergman

Bergman
