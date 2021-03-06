UScellular names Blecha director of sales

UScellular has named Jared Blecha as the director of sales for its Nebraska and Northwest Iowa territory. Blecha will lead both sales and operations for corporate owned and agent retail locations.

Blecha joined UScellular in 2008 as a sales manager. Since then, Blecha has held roles of increasing responsibility that include store manager, area sales manager in Nebraska and Iowa and director of sales in Wisconsin.

Blecha has an associate’s degree in business administration and management from Central Community College and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Chadron State College.

The director of sales role allows UScellular to tailor its support and offerings to the needs of individual communities, while managing its overall business, driving an exceptional customer experience and moving faster in a competitive wireless industry.

