UScellular names Brandi McCune Director of Sales for Nebraska, Western Iowa

UScellular has named Brandi McCune as the director of retail sales and operations for Nebraska and western Iowa.

McCune is responsible for leading retail market locations throughout Nebraska and in Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa, to help ensure customers are fit with wireless solutions that can simplify and enhance their life or business.

“At UScellular, we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Mike Adams, UScellular’s area vice president and general manager for Iowa and Nebraska. “I am excited for Brandi to lead our Nebraska and western Iowa territory. I am confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

McCune is an experienced manager in the wireless industry. She has worked at UScellular for 22 years as a retail area sales manager, retail store manager, sales manager and retail wireless consultant in West Virginia.

Fremont’s UScellular store is located at 3220 E. Elk Lane.