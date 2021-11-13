UScellular offering mobile hotspots to nonprofits that support youth

Access to reliable connectivity causes a divide between youth who have access and those who do not. Currently, 35% of low-income households lack any access to broadband service at home. This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among students who lack proper internet access.

To help close this gap, UScellular has launched the After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education. This is an expansion of previous hotspot donations the company provided to address connectivity needs during the pandemic.

The company has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service in 2022. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to https://bit.ly/3B7zOZQ.

Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. In 2021, UScellular has donated 2,800 hotspots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country for a $2.6 million investment.

Since February, UScellular has donated 560 hotspots worth $408,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs in Lincoln and Omaha. Clubs have used them to boost their connectivity on site and loaned the devices out to youth and their families to support reliable access at home.

Nonprofit organizations who meet the following criteria are welcomed to apply:

Certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

Operate within UScellular’s service area.

Focused on kindergarten through 12th grade.

Not a school or government entity.

Hotspot devices will be shipped to nonprofit organizations within six to eight weeks of an approved, completed application.

