UScellular turns on additional 5G network for Nebraska customers

UScellular customers in Nebraska now have additional access to the company’s 5G network.

The company recently added 5G coverage in parts of 18 communities. They are Ansley, Atkinson, Aurora, Berwyn, Chambers, Cushing, Douglas, Elk Creek, Holdrege, Inglewood, Leigh, Loup City, Mason City, Schuyler, Swanton, Syracuse, Tamora and Western.

Other Nebraska communities with access to UScellular’s 5G network include Amherst, Anselmo, Auburn, Axtell, Ayr, Beatrice, Bellevue, Bladen, Blue Hill, Broken Bow, Byron, Central City, Chester, Clatonia, Cortland, Eagle, Elba, Elm Creek, Fairbury, Fairmont, Farwell, Fremont, Funk, Geneva, Genoa, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Hansen, Heartwell, Kearney, La Vista, Lexington, Lincoln, Marquette, Minden, Nebraska City, Nemaha, Norfolk, Norman, Odell, Omaha, O’Neill, Ord, Osceola, Papillion, Phillips, Pickrell, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Riverdale, St. Paul, Seward, Shickley, Silver Creek, Staplehurst, Sutton, Tecumseh, Trumbull and Wilcox.

Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Nebraska.

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Nebraska is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. UScellular made a $74.9 million investment in its Nebraska network during 2021.

This includes $8.2 million in general network upgrades, $20.5 million in 5G modernizations and $46.2 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Nebraska communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/network-innovation/5g-technology.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.