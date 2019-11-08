On Monday, Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day breakfasts with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition and thanks for their service. Breakfast will be served from 6-11 a.m. at Hy-Vee in Fremont.
More than 90,000 meals are expected to be provided at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.
During the event, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will also offer free cards to customers with the opportunity to express appreciation to current men and women serving overseas. In cooperation with the nonprofit organization A Million Thanks, Hy-Vee’s goal is to collect 100,000 cards, or 100,000 “thanks.”
Fremont Bergan’s band will be playing at the breakfast at 8:30 a.m.
In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Monday.
Hy-Vee’s Homefront initiative comprises several company and community efforts that support veterans and active-duty military members, including employment opportunities, Honor Flights for veterans to Washington, D.C., and the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up. Learn more at hy-vee.com/homefront.