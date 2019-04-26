One in eight Americans in communities across the U.S. struggle with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including more than 209,000 people across Nebraska and western Iowa.
To raise awareness and combat the issue, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Feeding America and Food Bank for the Heartland are kicking off its sixth annual nationwide “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” (FHSC) campaign, which will run through May 20.
In partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland, Walmart and Sam’s Club now invite shoppers to help fight hunger in their local community. There are three ways to participate – purchasing a participating item in-store or online, donating in-store or donating on Feeding America’s website.
With 749 million meals achieved over the last five years, Nebraska and western Iowa customers and members can help the Feeding America network secure its 1 billion cumulative meals goal in three ways. They can track the number of meals by visiting www.walmart.com/fighthunger.
- For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs or on Walmart.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits.
- Donate money to your local Feeding America food bank at participating Sam’s Club and Walmart stores in the U.S.
- Donate at feedingamerica.org/Walmart.
Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks including Food Bank for the Heartland. A purchase of one of the 267 participating items helps secure the equivalent of one meal. Each Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with at least one Feeding America local food bank, and the 18 participating suppliers include: Bush Brothers, Campbell’s, Conagra Brands, Cliff Bar, General Mills, Gold Peak Tea, Great Value, Hidden Valley, JM Smucker, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, Motts, PepsiCo, Post, Uncle Ben’s, Nature Nate’s Honey and Unilever.
Food Bank for the Heartland received more than $197,000 from last year’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” initiative and was able to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to food insecure families because of Walmart and Sam’s Club commitment to fight hunger. To learn more about the campaign visit www.walmart.com/fighthunger.