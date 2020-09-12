WATCH NOW: 20 Under 40: Paul Von Seggern reflects on service to community at Moser Memorial Chapel

“You could just sit down and the pager goes off, or just get to your child’s activity and it goes off and you have to go,” she said.

She said Von Seggern’s sense of humor plays an important role in keeping everything light-hearted around the funeral home. That sense of humor, along with the care he shows for the people he works with, represent Von Seggern’s strong character.

“He’s compassionate,” she said. “He’s sincere and he’s a hard worker with a sense of humor.”

Von Seggern said the Fremont community is “amazing.” He has been an active member of the community since returning, whether it be coaching Special Olympics teams at the Fremont Family YMCA, serving on various boards, or contributing to his church, Sinai Lutheran, he’s found a way to make his friendships thrive.

“It’s kind of like where you have a store in town and you know the majority of the people,” he said. “In a bigger city, you wouldn’t really see too many people you know.”

Of all places in Fremont, if you don’t find Von Seggern at Moser Memorial Chapel, he’s likely at the YMCA. He said it’s the best place in town to decompress from a demanding day of work.