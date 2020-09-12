WATCH NOW: 20 Under 40: Paul Von Seggern reflects on service to community at Moser Memorial Chapel

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org.
Paul Von Seggern believes it’s important to find the bright side of everything.
He’s a funeral director at Moser Memorial Chapel. Grief comes with the job. Von Seggern often finds himself placed in the position of comforting a family going through one of the most difficult times in their lives.
Individuals with introverted or “bland” personalities might not be cut out for this line of work, Von Seggern said. For him, he believes his outgoing and lighthearted touch brings an air of comfort to the families he works with.
“Having the kind of personality that I have, I’m outgoing and enjoy meeting new people and sharing conversations about their loved ones and the memories they had of them, is kind of uplifting and comforting in a way for me,” he said.
Von Seggern has spent the majority of his life in Fremont. He started school at Howard Elementary before eventually graduating from Archbishop Bergan Catholic School.
It was there where Von Seggern was exposed to his future line of work. Through a career development class, he was able to work at the local funeral home for a couple of credits.
“It sounds funny, but I literally just flipped through the book, I closed my eyes and I just pointed my finger and it had mortuary science,” he said. “I thought that sounded really interesting and decided to take a little trip over there and check it out.”
There, he gained valuable experience about the day-to-day activities of a funeral home.
Von Seggern later went to attend college at Midland University. He wanted to explore other career options, such as podiatry and optometry. After going back and forth with his college roommate about what they wanted to do in the future, mortuary science kept creeping up in the back of Von Seggern’s mind.
“I enjoyed mortuary science and, after a lot of personal reflection, I just stuck with it,” he said.
So, Von Seggern moved to Kansas City to study mortuary science for two years. He ended up living in the oldest funeral home in Kansas while attending school.
Following his time in Kansas City, Von Seggern worked out of a funeral home in Columbus from 2006 to 2008 before ultimately returning home to Fremont with his wife, Kylie.
“My heart always brought me back to Fremont,” he said.
Von Seggern also has two daughters, four-year-old Maris and one-year-old Skylar. He said having children definitely brings his work closer to home and helps him appreciate life.
“I see everything in this job with children and just younger people that have passed away and it’s just something that hits home,” he said. “When you have your own children, life is precious. Anything can happen at any time.”
Von Seggern often finds himself committed to working for long periods of time, so having a strong support system around him is vital. That’s where his wife, along with his mother and mother-in-law have played an important role.
“They have been a godsend for taking care of the girls while I’m working,” he said.
Robynn Ewing works in the office at Moser Memorial Chapel. On top of that, she’s also the wife of Mike Ewing, one of the home’s funeral directors.
That means she’s seen all sides of the funeral business, from both a professional and personal standpoint.
“You know, it’s a 24/7 job,” she said. “Even if you’re ‘off,’ they’re still on.”
At any moment, that pager could go off, meaning it’s time to drop everything and get back to work.
“You could just sit down and the pager goes off, or just get to your child’s activity and it goes off and you have to go,” she said.
She said Von Seggern’s sense of humor plays an important role in keeping everything light-hearted around the funeral home. That sense of humor, along with the care he shows for the people he works with, represent Von Seggern’s strong character.
“He’s compassionate,” she said. “He’s sincere and he’s a hard worker with a sense of humor.”
Von Seggern said the Fremont community is “amazing.” He has been an active member of the community since returning, whether it be coaching Special Olympics teams at the Fremont Family YMCA, serving on various boards, or contributing to his church, Sinai Lutheran, he’s found a way to make his friendships thrive.
“It’s kind of like where you have a store in town and you know the majority of the people,” he said. “In a bigger city, you wouldn’t really see too many people you know.”
Of all places in Fremont, if you don’t find Von Seggern at Moser Memorial Chapel, he’s likely at the YMCA. He said it’s the best place in town to decompress from a demanding day of work.
“I could probably live there if I had to,” he said. “You know, the [YMCA] itself kind of relieves the stress of the days of the funeral home.”
Having kids of his own has limited his involvement in coaching participants in the Special Olympics, but he has previously helped coach basketball, softball and track.
Von Seggern said the excitement and dedication each child shows in their respective sport is “amazing.”
“They make have some disabilities, but I’m there to help them and it’s all about teamwork and just the joy of the game,” he said. “The passion that they have is amazing.”
Von Seggern said one of the most rewarding parts of his job is honoring veterans. Both Von Seggern’s father and grandfather served in the military, so he said providing military honors at funerals is a “definite privilege.”
“It’s just a privilege that I can be there for families during the most difficult time of their lives,” he said.
Von Seggern said he didn’t want to seem boastful about the award, but he felt that it was an honor to receive the recognition.
“It means something,” he said. “It’s definitely a complete honor.”
Von Seggern said some may not realize the amount of time required to do his job. He said there are often times where he loses his weekends or misses out on opportunities to visit friends or travel with family.
“Sometimes you’re on the job and we never know what’s going to happen on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “One day, we can have four people pass away and they can all happen in the middle of the night. Then, there’s some times you can go maybe four or five days without anyone even passing away.”
On top of that, the job requires funeral directors to arrange transportation for deceased residents to the funeral home, perform embalming procedures and handling all the logistics of the funeral.
“We’re constantly busy at what we do,” Von Seggern said. “We don’t just do one little thing, so having the recognition of this is kind of fulfilling to know we’re a great job.”
