WATCH NOW: Allied Appliance continues under Sendgraff name

Allied does price matching and offers warranties and financing. It delivers and installs appliances for customers.

Sendgraff believes Allied’s sales and service sets the business apart.

“You can buy anything you want anywhere, but the service after the sale is very important,” she said.

Allied has trained employees: servicemen Mike Hoff and Derek Ruiz and secretary Jasmine Hoffman.

“Service is why people come,” Paul Sendgraff said when the family celebrated Allied’s 50th anniversary. “They want the knowledge and the ability to be able to ask questions and actually hear an honest answer.”

The Sendgraffs have a history of trusted sales and service in the community — selling products and providing service to second and third generations of customers.

“Some of our customers are the grandchildren of people who’ve done business with us for years,” she said.

Customers are important to the Sendgraffs.

“We know you and we will take care of you,” Sendgraff said. “We don’t forget about you. We think a lot of our customers. Our customers are like family.”

Allied has received various honors.