WATCH NOW: Bauer Built Tire finishing work on expansion, offering new services

For Bauer Built Tire and Service’s Fremont customers, Store Manager Curt Lachner said they’ve been anticipating their expansion.
“Ever since we started talking about doing this, they’ve all been pretty excited,” he said. “They’ve been asking this whole last year if we were ready to go yet.”
The company’s Fremont location at 2547 W. 23rd St. Drive is nearly done with construction with its 7,200-square-foot expansion project as it starts providing mechanical services in addition to retail tire.
“We won’t be getting into engines. We’ll just be doing semi alignments, trailer alignments, Department of Transportation inspections, replacement of front-end steering components,” Lachner said. “Basically, whatever goes along with an alignment.”
With 34 locations in nine states, Bauer Built was founded in 1944 as an oil jobbershop in Durand, Wisconsin. The Fremont location opened about 20 years ago as a wholesale distribution center.
Having been with Bauer Built for four years, working as store manager for the last three, Lachner said the shop’s six employees previously worked on just tire mounts, dismounts and repairs.
Bauer Built also has two service trucks that run 24 hours a day for tire service. The biggest part of the company’s business is with commercial semi trucks and trailers, as well as agriculture vehicles, Lachner said.
“What prompted the project was the expansion here in Fremont with everything that’s going on here,” he said. “There’s a lot more semis in town than there used to be.”
As Lacey Construction began work on the expansion in March, Lachner said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the project.
“Everything took longer because of COVID,” he said. “It took longer to get some of the pieces for the building, and it was just a headache there for about three-quarters of the year last year.”
But despite COVID-19 affecting construction, Lachner said business wasn’t impacted by the pandemic.
“They kept the semis running, and that’s the majority of our business is semis,” he said. “It is kind of hurting right now, because when they closed all the tire warehouses down, getting tires right now can be a struggle.”
The construction project added a 60-by-100-foot space to the south end of the building for warehouse space.
“Before, we had two pull-in bays and we couldn’t get all the way in,” Lachner said. “But now, we have three service bays that can get trucks and semis all the way in.”
Additionally, Lachner said Bauer Built also paved its gravel lot outside of the building.
“Every year, we’re bringing in more gravel and dirt to fill it back up,” he said. “So we just decided to concrete it all and just be done with it.”
The construction project is not yet over, Lachner said, but he expects to be done soon.
“They’ve still got odds and ends they’re finishing up,” he said. “But as far as us being able to do what we need to do, we’re good to go there.”
With Bauer Built’s expansion into mechanical services, Lachner said the company hired three new workers. He said one of the employees working with the new services has been with the company for 11 years.
“He’s been training for alignments for almost this whole last year,” Lachner said. “And then we hired a guy to work with him, so we have two guys that are working on the alignment part of it right now.”
Since starting to offer the services earlier this month, Lachner said he’s received positive feedback from customers.
“It’s just been word-of-mouth so far, so we’re trying to get out that we’re due out for this service now,” he said. “I think it’s a service that is definitely needed in town with all the commercial trucks in town.”
With the Fremont location of Bauer Built having a solid reputation, including being named Most Improved Store in 2019, Lachner said he’s excited to see where the expansion will take the company.
“With our business, is service is No. 1,” he said. “We’re here to take care of customers.”