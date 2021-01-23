WATCH NOW: Bauer Built Tire finishing work on expansion, offering new services

“What prompted the project was the expansion here in Fremont with everything that’s going on here,” he said. “There’s a lot more semis in town than there used to be.”

As Lacey Construction began work on the expansion in March, Lachner said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the project.

“Everything took longer because of COVID,” he said. “It took longer to get some of the pieces for the building, and it was just a headache there for about three-quarters of the year last year.”

But despite COVID-19 affecting construction, Lachner said business wasn’t impacted by the pandemic.

“They kept the semis running, and that’s the majority of our business is semis,” he said. “It is kind of hurting right now, because when they closed all the tire warehouses down, getting tires right now can be a struggle.”

The construction project added a 60-by-100-foot space to the south end of the building for warehouse space.

“Before, we had two pull-in bays and we couldn’t get all the way in,” Lachner said. “But now, we have three service bays that can get trucks and semis all the way in.”

Additionally, Lachner said Bauer Built also paved its gravel lot outside of the building.