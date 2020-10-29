WATCH NOW: Churchills offers cigars, lounge seating experience in downtown Fremont

Scott Brannon said the name for Churchills - The Cigar Bar came from several sources, including his late father, Gordon Churchill Brannon.
"But Winston Churchill was a fantastic cigar smoker also, and it's also my favorite sized cigar to smoke," he said. "So between the three of them, that's how we got the name 'Churchills.'"
Churchills has honored all three of its namesakes since it opened at 345 N. Main St. in Fremont earlier this month. The bar offers a wide variety of cigars, as well as indoor and outdoor seating, multiple televisions and a bar with beer, wine and liquor selections.
Brannon, who is the owner of the bar, has been a longtime resident of Fremont, as well as its manager, Bill Peck.
"I've been here 50 years, and Bill’s been here a bunch, and as far as I can tell, this is the first cigar bar in Fremont," he said.
Brannon spent 20 years in the beer wholesale business, and for the last 12 years, he has been the owner of Draftex in Omaha, which installs draft beer systems for companies.
Having always wanted to open his own cigar bar, Brannon found his opportunity in downtown Fremont after Irv's Deli put its building up for sale.
"And since they were bringing in a new brewpub down at the 505 Building, brewpubs and cigars go together," he said. "So I thought it'd be a great plan to dip my toe in the water and see what's happening."
Brannon purchased the building in February and immediately went to work on the remodeling process. Initially, he said the COVID-19 pandemic didn't impact the project since he and Peck were in the building every day.
"But we kind of drug our feet here in the last month or two, hoping that we wouldn't have to be shut down before we unlocked the doors," he said. "It took us a while to get the inventory in here, and we're still missing some cigars from our first order in July, as well as some bourbon and scotch, so it's been an interesting ride."
Churchills, which opened its doors on Oct. 6, only allows for cigar and pipe smoking, not cigarette smoking or vaping. It features 250 boxes of cigars in a walk-in humidor, which keeps the room at 70%, as well as a full ventilation system.
"And you don't leave here smelling like a cigar, because we spent a fortune on making sure that the smoke was evacuated out quickly and it stays as smoke-free as we can possibly get it," Brannon said.
The bar's cigars range from $5 to $35. Brannon said some of the more popular brands have been Olivas Cigars and My Father Cigars, as well as sweetened cigars for younger smokers.
"We also have a lot of sweetened flavors for the women, and we've been getting a lot of women in here lately enjoying a cigar," he said. "And then you also have a lot of guys that enjoy a cigar with some bourbon and scotch, as we have some of the best selections of bourbons in town."
Since opening, Brannon said the reception to the bar has been "fantastic," with patrons enjoying the clean air and comfy chairs.
"We certainly can't wait for the cigar bar part on the porch to open up and have a full spring and summer outside where we can really enjoy our cigars," he said. "But we're looking forward to maybe having a car show or two, some ladies nights, just some good specials on smoking and drinking."
Peck said he's looking forward to having events to keep people involved, including pipe clubs, as well as holding more promotions.
We also want to let them know too that first responders and veterans get a 10% discount on their cigars," he said. "So we want to take care of them and thank them."
Brannon said he's enjoyed seeing the patrons of Churchills come in, enjoy themselves and relax.
"We always call it the best hour of the day: You can sit back, have a cigar, have a drink," he said. "You don't even have to have a drink, you don't have to have a cigar, but just sit back and enjoy yourself and watch some TV and hopefully maybe watch the Huskers win a football game one of these days."
With the bar's patrons, Peck said he loves watching their expressions as they come in to enjoy themselves.
"It's nothing like Fremont’s seen before," he said. "We're excited about it, and we're hoping it's going to grow and catches on in Fremont."
