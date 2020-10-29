WATCH NOW: Churchills offers cigars, lounge seating experience in downtown Fremont

Brannon purchased the building in February and immediately went to work on the remodeling process. Initially, he said the COVID-19 pandemic didn't impact the project since he and Peck were in the building every day.

"But we kind of drug our feet here in the last month or two, hoping that we wouldn't have to be shut down before we unlocked the doors," he said. "It took us a while to get the inventory in here, and we're still missing some cigars from our first order in July, as well as some bourbon and scotch, so it's been an interesting ride."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Churchills, which opened its doors on Oct. 6, only allows for cigar and pipe smoking, not cigarette smoking or vaping. It features 250 boxes of cigars in a walk-in humidor, which keeps the room at 70%, as well as a full ventilation system.

"And you don't leave here smelling like a cigar, because we spent a fortune on making sure that the smoke was evacuated out quickly and it stays as smoke-free as we can possibly get it," Brannon said.

The bar's cigars range from $5 to $35. Brannon said some of the more popular brands have been Olivas Cigars and My Father Cigars, as well as sweetened cigars for younger smokers.