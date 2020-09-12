WATCH NOW: Dodge County Realty Group using new technologies in COVID-19 pandemic

With every new team member that joins Dodge County Realty Group, Darin Whitmer said the company gains a new perspective on the industry.
"I think we've been fortunate in that, as we've gained years of experience, both as a brokerage and all the new agents coming in, all their experiences, we've been able to kind of accelerate and keep the momentum going ever since we started," he said. "We've really had continual growth, and we're very fortunate in that way."
Along with Sam Heineman, Whitmer is co-owner of Dodge County Realty Group, which opened at 750 N. Clarmar Ave. in February 2018. The agency offers real estate in the county at a low commission rate of 4%.
The two owners were high school friends, going their separate ways after college. While Heineman went into public accounting and Whitmer went into law, they soon went into business together.
"Then two-and-a-half years ago, we saw an opportunity in Fremont and the way the markets were headed that we thought a low-cost listing model would work in Fremont, using technology to reduce some costs," Heineman said. "And so we formed the partnership then, and have been going ever since."
The agency works with both residential and commercial properties, the latter of which has been seeing more traction, Whitmer said.
"We've seen more recently, and we did do some during the pandemic," he said. "I think it's just grown as our brokerage's name and reputation has grown and solidified a little bit."
Since forming Dodge County Realty Group, the owners have also expanded its size, adding new realtors to the agency.
One of those realtors is Jane Voorhies, who has been with the agency since September 2019. In joining the team, she also brought additional realtors over from her previous employment.
"So we were very fortunate when Jane brought her team over that we were able to gain a lot of industry experience that maybe we didn't currently have on our team, and it’s been a really good balance for everybody," Heineman said.
Having 13 years of experience under her belt, Voorhies said she was looking for a more local broker to work at during her last position.
"That's when I interviewed with Sam and Darin, and then as I had a little bit more conversation with them and talked more about their 4% model, I knew that I wanted to give my clients the best possible commission rate that I could," she said. "I basically worked with friends and family, and so I knew that was going to be a bonus for them."
Voorhies said she found that Dodge County Realty Group's model was able to bring her more customers, as well as its pro-client atmosphere.
"Sam and Darin like to do what's best for the client, and I see that everyday working here with the two of them," she said. "It's just a pretty fun environment to work in."
But Voorhies said a major factor in her decision to stay at Dodge County Realty was its use of cutting-edge technology, something she said she wasn't aware of until she joined the team.
"I think in the past, it always felt like 3D virtual tours were a thing people did for high-end houses," Heineman said. "Now, we do it on every listing."
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of technology for realtors, who have now turned to the virtual tour format to show off houses.
"We were able to purchase and bring that technology in-house, so we’re able to turn it around quickly for our clients," Heineman said. "So we've been trying to stay up with the industry trends and also bring it in-house so it's convenient and quick."
In purchasing the virtual tour technology, Whitmer said he believes Dodge County Realty Group is the only brokerage in Fremont to have done so, which allows for a quick turnaround.
"We found that there was a demand for virtual tours all of a sudden, so they might be two or three weeks out before they could get to you, but sellers don't want to wait that long," Heineman said. "And by bringing it in-house, we're also able to do it more cost-effectively than having to outsource it, which kind of ties into saving on the listing side and keeping that 4% model."
Dodge County Realty Group offers two types of virtual tours. While one is held through a video call with the realtor walking around the house, it also offers a Matterport virtual tour, which allows people to take step-by-step walkthroughs at their own pace.
"I would say probably the Matterport virtual tour [is more popular]," Whitmer said. "The in-person virtual tour would be a buyer request if they want to see specifics, talk about the house generally in that manner."
Voorhies said her customers have loved getting to use the new virtual tour model from Dodge County Realty Group.
"I personally think we have some of the best photos and virtual tours in Fremont, and it's immediate to where sometimes you'll see a listing come on and there will be maybe just one photo, and that will be for days," she said. "So we're able to get it out almost the same day."
Additionally, Dodge County Realty Group does offer in-person showings of houses with face mask and hand sanitizer to keep the clients and realtors safe.
With her clients, Voorhies said she's noticed that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, not many people want to stay in the houses they've been quarantined in.
"Either we're finding, at least I am, that they're either too big or they're too small, and so they want to go somewhere else," she said. "And so we're here to help with that."
Whitmer said the biggest change he's seen with the COVID-19 pandemic is the interest rate environment, with interest rates going down and buyer demand going up.
"But the hard part is, I think there is some hesitation on the seller side to let people through their home on occasion," he said. "And so that's where I think the virtual tours help narrow down the buyer pool that are actually going to tour a house in-person."
Voorhies said she was excited to see Dodge County Realty Group grow, as the agency is planning to add more team members.
"As more clients have come, we need more team members to meet their needs," Whitmer said. "And so we're adding more team members that way, and we're always looking for ways to streamline the real estate process for our clients in any way that we can."
