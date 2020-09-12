WATCH NOW: Dodge County Realty Group using new technologies in COVID-19 pandemic

"I would say probably the Matterport virtual tour [is more popular]," Whitmer said. "The in-person virtual tour would be a buyer request if they want to see specifics, talk about the house generally in that manner."

Voorhies said her customers have loved getting to use the new virtual tour model from Dodge County Realty Group.

"I personally think we have some of the best photos and virtual tours in Fremont, and it's immediate to where sometimes you'll see a listing come on and there will be maybe just one photo, and that will be for days," she said. "So we're able to get it out almost the same day."

Additionally, Dodge County Realty Group does offer in-person showings of houses with face mask and hand sanitizer to keep the clients and realtors safe.

With her clients, Voorhies said she's noticed that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, not many people want to stay in the houses they've been quarantined in.

"Either we're finding, at least I am, that they're either too big or they're too small, and so they want to go somewhere else," she said. "And so we're here to help with that."

Whitmer said the biggest change he's seen with the COVID-19 pandemic is the interest rate environment, with interest rates going down and buyer demand going up.