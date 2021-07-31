WATCH NOW: DPA Auctions debuts new, state-of-the-art building in Fremont

“Because if the people here feel comfortable and do feel valued and like they can do their job well, then we’ll do well for our clients, and that’s number one,” he said. “So a couple of years ago, that’s when we said, ‘Well, what do we have to do? I think we’ve got to build.’”

DPA then started to consider if the company needed a remodel or a new building, and then how large of a project it would need to be.

“After a lot of planning and some great partners in the development world and some good mentors and coaches, we landed on this land here on Bud Boulevard,” Peterson said.

With help from CFO Dallas Polivka, Brandon said DPA looked at what the company knew it wanted and didn’t want with a new building, which led to its open bay feel.

“Everybody’s together, so we can communicate and work and learn,” he said. “Education is huge to us, and if you’re not constantly being coached and watching other people and understanding, how are you going to grow?”

Additionally, Brandon said the DPA team visited different other company locations to figure out what would work best for the new building.