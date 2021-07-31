WATCH NOW: DPA Auctions debuts new, state-of-the-art building in Fremont

After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
“Everyone’s in here, and everyone has smiles on their faces and are excited to be here,” COO Brandon Peterson said. “And that’s really, I think, the magic of this place, is people want to be here and they work hard for our clients.”
DPA Auctions, which has been part of the community for almost 50 years, moved from its old building in north Fremont to its new, expanded facility at 900 Bud Boulevard earlier this month.
Founded in 1972 by Del Peterson, DPA Auctions started as an auction company that specializes in agriculture, construction and transportation equipment.
Now with Steve Peterson as CEO, the company has shifted to an international online format and launched marketing agency DPA Impact in 2019.
“We do it all online from coast to coast, Canada to Mexico, and make sure that our clients have the best online auction experience possible,” Brandon Peterson said.
Peterson, who started off helping in marketing and sales before taking over full operations, said the idea for a new building came after an analysis of each of DPA’s departments.
With the business operating in four buildings across Fremont, Peterson said he knew DPA needed a more consistent communication flow.
“Because if the people here feel comfortable and do feel valued and like they can do their job well, then we’ll do well for our clients, and that’s number one,” he said. “So a couple of years ago, that’s when we said, ‘Well, what do we have to do? I think we’ve got to build.’”
DPA then started to consider if the company needed a remodel or a new building, and then how large of a project it would need to be.
“After a lot of planning and some great partners in the development world and some good mentors and coaches, we landed on this land here on Bud Boulevard,” Peterson said.
With help from CFO Dallas Polivka, Brandon said DPA looked at what the company knew it wanted and didn’t want with a new building, which led to its open bay feel.
“Everybody’s together, so we can communicate and work and learn,” he said. “Education is huge to us, and if you’re not constantly being coached and watching other people and understanding, how are you going to grow?”
Additionally, Brandon said the DPA team visited different other company locations to figure out what would work best for the new building.
“We took tours at places like Hudl, Nelnet, Spreetail, Buildertrend, Twitter, Google,” he said. “We took little things from all these different places we went to, mixed and matched them and made it our own.”
After a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2020, Manzitto Construction started work on the new building and ended up about three months ahead of schedule, getting the shell enclosed before snowfall.
“That helped a lot, because then we could do a lot of work on the inside to make sure we get here and get it done,” Peterson said. “So we were so happy and blessed that that happened so we could get the building finished and everybody moved in.”
The new two-story building, which opened on July 12, features open offices with noise-canceling areas for employees to work in and multiple conference rooms with cameras and speakers.
“That’s how we’re able to communicate constantly, thoroughly, and you’re not crowding around a computer and those types of things,” Peterson said.
Along with a break room on the first floor, the east side of the second floor is a fun area, with games, a bar, coffee machine, snacks and an outdoor patio with a grill.
“We could’ve built that out for more office space, but that wouldn’t help with our culture and who we are and how we build,” Peterson said. “That area is where a lot of collaboration happens so we can grow.”
For DPA Impact’s work, a digital studio with a cyclorama green screen, video center and podcast studio is placed on the second floor.
“We didn’t just build it for ourselves, we built it for the community,” Peterson said. “This is going to be a place where the community is going to be able to come in if they need video footage shot, if they need photography done.”
Moving into the new building has been like moving into a new home, Peterson said, as there’s still unboxing and figuring out the flow, but the experience has been exciting for everyone involved.
“You’re seeing people catch their groove and you’re watching people do better than they’ve ever done before,” he said. “It’s crazy how an environment and ecosystem can have that much influence on those types of things.
With the building leaving space for even more employees, Peterson said DPA is fully prepared for growth moving forward.
“We want people who are experts in marketing, who are experts in customer service and selling and are process-driven people,” he said. “We built this place to attract good talent and people who want to work here.”
As DPA Auctions prepares to celebrate 50 years in Fremont next year, Peterson said he is glad that the company is able to keep its roots in the city for the move.
“The community, the chamber, the city itself, the people in the community have been very supportive of us,” he said. “So we’re just very thankful of that as we continue to grow here within Fremont.”