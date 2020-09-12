WATCH NOW: Fremont Meat Market offers fresh meats to customers, businesses

Along with himself, Healey has four other part-time and full-time employees helping him out with the meat cutting.

"Over the years, I would say I've probably trained more than I haven't," he said. "But at this point, we have some guys with a ton of experience working here, more than I have."

One of those guys is Rich Weitzel, who has nearly 60 years of experience in meat cutting. He's been with Fremont Meat Market for two-and-a-half years.

"Well, I retired, and Chris called me and asked if I wanted a part-time job," Weitzel said. "So it worked out just right, because I've been in this business for 57 years to start with, so I could just jump right in and get started."

Weitzel said he's seen lots of changes over the years since he's entered the business, including the shift from carcass beef to box beef. But one part that's stayed constant for him is his love of working with and helping customers.

"I enjoy talking with them and finding out who they are," Weitzel said. "I know a lot of them, but it's just seeing them every day."

Another employee, Airon Jacob, has been trained in culinary school and is starting to learn the meat cutting trade. For people who have no meat cutting experience, Healey said it takes time to fully train.