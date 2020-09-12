WATCH NOW: Fremont Meat Market offers fresh meats to customers, businesses

Much like being a plumber or electrician, Fremont Meat Market owner Chris Healey said meat cutting was seen as a trade when he started in the business more than 40 years ago.
"To be honest, there's not a lot of us left that did the breaking of carcass beef and were in this business before vacuum-packaging machines and all that kind of stuff," he said. "So I enjoy passing that onto these younger guys that work for me, and I've got a great staff of people that work for me."
For more than 100 years, Fremont Meat Market, located on the corner of 16th and Main streets, at 1605 N. Main St., has provided customers and businesses with a variety of meats.
Healey has been owner of the business since 1990 and will celebrate his 30-year anniversary on Oct. 9. He first started meat cutting in the grocery business in Lincoln at age 15.
"I must have been a fair worker, because they moved me into the meat department," he said. "When they do that, that means, 'Hey, you're doing pretty good, so we're going to move you into the biggest part of the store.'"
At the age of 19, Healey moved to Fremont and opened the Butcher Block a customer locker plant that butchered for farmers and retail before its closing.
After working at Hormel Foods and Wohlner's Grocery in Omaha, Healey said he discovered Fremont Meat Market for sale in Fremont.
"So it was just a matter of a few months, and we owned it," he said. "And it's just been a long, great road with Fremont, and these customers and all of the citizens of Fremont have just been a wonderful support for us."
Healey said the business has been in operation since somewhere between 1915 and 1920 and was originally a corner grocery store. In the mid-1970s, the previous owner took on federal inspection, allowing the business to supply wholesale.
"We can export all over the world, we can cross state lines, we can do all that kind of stuff, and so that's a lot of what our business has been based on over the years," he said. "We're about 80% wholesale and 20% retail."
Fremont Meat Market does portion control processing for various local restaurants, including Mel's Diner, San Anna's, L.A. Fire-Proof Door and Woodcliff Restaurant.
"Pretty much everyone in town, we have some affiliation with that we do some sort of processing, whether we grind ground beef for them or we make cube steaks or cut portion control ribeyes, New York strips, sirloins and that kind of stuff," Healey said.
After Healey bought Fremont Meat Market, one of the first additions he made was a sausage-making operation, which allowed the business to make homemade hot dogs and Polish sausage.
In 2000, Fremont Meat Market converted garages next to the building into an addition, allowing space for the coolers and grinders in the back of the business.
Along with himself, Healey has four other part-time and full-time employees helping him out with the meat cutting.
"Over the years, I would say I've probably trained more than I haven't," he said. "But at this point, we have some guys with a ton of experience working here, more than I have."
One of those guys is Rich Weitzel, who has nearly 60 years of experience in meat cutting. He's been with Fremont Meat Market for two-and-a-half years.
"Well, I retired, and Chris called me and asked if I wanted a part-time job," Weitzel said. "So it worked out just right, because I've been in this business for 57 years to start with, so I could just jump right in and get started."
Weitzel said he's seen lots of changes over the years since he's entered the business, including the shift from carcass beef to box beef. But one part that's stayed constant for him is his love of working with and helping customers.
"I enjoy talking with them and finding out who they are," Weitzel said. "I know a lot of them, but it's just seeing them every day."
Another employee, Airon Jacob, has been trained in culinary school and is starting to learn the meat cutting trade. For people who have no meat cutting experience, Healey said it takes time to fully train.
"You're looking at a year, a year-and-a-half to figure out exactly where every piece of meat comes from, how it's all pulled off the carcasses, how to blend ground beef the correct way," he said. "Because when you deal with beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, it's not something that comes out of a factory. It's very inconsistent."
With extra experience from employees like Jacob, Healey said Fremont Meat Market has been able to provide extra assistance with recipes for customers.
"He answers us a lot of questions and helps us with sauces and different things like that," Healey said. "So if you're unsure on what piece of meat you need to do for a certain recipe or whatever, we're all here to help, and we even have a chef that would know how to cook it."
The cutters at Fremont Meat Market have been instrumental to its success, Healey said.
"They've been with me forever, and that's important, to be able to answer customers' questions when they come in through the door, to be able to do some of the holiday stuff like pork crown roasts or bone-in prime rib or lots of different things that some of your average guys in the grocery stores can't do that stuff today," he said.
But Fremont Meat Market also gets some help from some of Healey's family members, including his daughter, Nichole Owsley, and two grandchildren.
"And then my wife, Cheri, is in here at least a minimum of once a week doing some bookkeeping and things like that for me," he said. "So it's a family affair, as well as some very good employees that I've had for a long period of time."
One new addition to Fremont Meat Market has been meal prep classes held by Owsley. The classes teach families how to make seven ready-to-go, zero-waste meals.
"With Nichole's recipes, she's gathered from friends and family over the years and takes some that she feels are extra good, and those get a pretty good rotation in the meal preps," Healey said.
Healey also added freezer bundles when he took over the business, something that he compared to a fireworks assortment, including ground beef, steaks, pork chops and chicken.
The reasoning behind the bundles, Healey said, was to accommodate customers who make an extra stop over the grocery store to purchase meat from Fremont Meat Market.
"We figured we can get people to come maybe once a month or once every couple weeks and stock up on that kind of stuff rather than asking them to make an extra stop every week," he said. "Although we are here for that person too."
In recent years, Healey said he's seen an increase in popularity for snack foods including beef jerky, which he said Fremont Meat Market has sold a "boatload" of.
"That's a recipe that I developed with another guy probably 35, 36 years ago, and I've made it at a few different establishments that I've worked at, and it's had the same result every time," he said. "I mean literally, they just come from everywhere for it."
A big part of Fremont Meat Market's appeal comes from not only its fresh-cut steaks and full-service counter, but its natural approach to meats. The market gets all of its meats in their rawest forms, aging all of its red meat to break down muscle tissue and increase flavor.
Additionally, Healey said the market doesn't sell meats with a solution or fillers added, something he said larger grocery store chains have moved toward.
"We think that it's just water weight that they're kind of selling you, and that's I guess for you to decide," he said. "But once you try a steak from us and put it up against one of theirs, you'll find out why you're going to come back."
Also unlike other Nebraska meat sellers, which see a federal inspection once a year, Healey said Fremont Meat Market has a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal inspector in the facility every day.
"We have a USDA guy, he's been an inspector for 47 years and he's very experienced," he said. "We have all kinds of checks and balances that we have to go through as far as sanitation, testing, and we have to do all kinds of interventions."
Healey said he has been trained in Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) since 2000.
"It's kind of what it says," he said. "You take meats at its most critical part of the process, where it would be the warmest, and you take temperatures and you monitor that day after day after day to make sure that you're not having pathogen growth."
With these policies already in place, Healey said Fremont Meat Market was able to get a head start on sanitation measures with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But being a people person, Healey said he's driven by getting to help people every single day, as well as expanding his own repertoire with smoking and cooking.
"It's hard to make a steak as well as I can make one on my grill at home," he said. "So that's the part of it, and just helping people and being involved in the community are just what drive me every day."
No matter what, Healey said Fremont Meat Market is dedicated to the Fremont community.
"We're willing to package stuff, we're willing to really go the extra mile for you," he said. "So that's what we're all about, and that's how we built our business."
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.