WATCH NOW: Hands of Heartland's Creatables store features items made by people with disabilities

In preparing for the launch of Hands of Heartland’s Creatables store, Faye Kreikemeier said the individuals they serve have held meetings with suppliers to determine the purchase and selling prices.

“It’s kind of about protecting their product as well,” she said. “But they’re involved in every step of the process, and it’s really been awesome to see them in the business mode.”

On Dec. 10, Hands of Heartland, a disability services and support organization at 320 N. Main St., will open a retail store next door to its main entrance.

The grand opening for Creatables will be held around 2-8 p.m. and will feature food and prizes for the public.

“We really want to get as many people out to come enjoy seeing Creatables, but also to see this space that we have for the people we support,” Kreikemeier said. “We have a really large space, so we can serve anyone here, and at any age.”

The store’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional hours may be added in the evenings and on weekends in the future.

“We’re really excited to bring all of these different products to Fremont,” Area Director Cheri Rychly said. “It’s going to be something different.”

The store will be run by and comprised of gift items created not only by individuals with disabilities at Hands of Heartlands, but outside manufacturers as well.

“We really feel like we’re not only supporting the people that we support, but we’re also supporting people around the world and bringing in products,” Rychly said.

Hands of Heartland’s Fremont location opened in April 2020. The organization has been active for more than 20 years and also has locations in Bellevue, Lincoln, West Point and Grand Island.

The center provides multiple services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Dodge and Washington counties, including in-home support, volunteerism and employment support.

“Many of our people have jobs and they’re out in the community, and then here at the day center, we do a lot of art and stuff,” Kreikemeier said. “And then we also do basic life skills and things like that.”

Kreikemeier is charge of the art projects at Hands of Heartland, which includes fabric line called “Choose Kindness.”

“We decided to make bags and shirts and we want to expand and do hats and things like that and mugs and whatever else just as a way to really encourage, kindness is a really important thing anyway,” she said. “But so we’re kind of just encouraging that, and it’s something that’s important to them.”

At Hands of Heartland, Rychly said the individuals decide what their day will look like during morning meetings and take charge in what they end up doing.

“It really isn’t a power thing or a, ‘I am your staff,’” she said. “It’s everybody working together, which is really cool.”

With the individuals taking the lead, Kreikemeier said the ensuing relationships have been fantastic.

“I can just tell that they’re happy, because they’re kind of in charge of us,” she said. “We can offer things, but they choose and it’s just great to see them exercise those freedoms.”

After Kreikemeier brought forward the idea of a store to Rychly, the two realized that it might be a big undertaking to have it entirely dependent on their own individuals’ creations.

“The individuals we support started using their computer skills to look on the internet to find businesses or people who made things that had disabilities,” Rychly said. “And so we decided to open a store where everything is made by a person with a disability from across the world.”

After Kreikemeier created and presented a PowerPoint proposal, CEO Mason Morgan and President of Operations Brett Samson gave her the go-ahead.

“They really loved the concept and the idea, and so we really feel supported by the company,” Rychly said.

Creatables is set to include a multitude of items, including prints from English photographer Oliver Hellowell and coffee beans from Gabi Angelini, who runs Gabi’s Grounds out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Most of them are owned by individuals with disabilities that kind of thought maybe they couldn’t have a traditional job, and so they created this company,” Kreikemeier said. “And then they’ve been able to hire other people with disabilities, which is just amazing.”

Angelini’s products also include a children’s books within her “Dan the Fish” series, a collaborative effort that educates kids on people with disabilities.

“It’s about her as an inspiration to others, so it’s really, really neat,” Kreikemeier said. “And the best part about it is everything in the book, it’s written, illustrated, everything by people with disabilities.”

Additionally, the store will also feature soup mixes, cookies, candles and jams, also created by people with disabilities.

“So they’re helping us with our business, and we’re supporting other people with developmental disabilities and their business,” Rychly said.

The products also include a biography of their creators, how they started the business and what their dream was.

“That’s by each product, so people can read about the dreams and by purchasing the product, the people that they’re supporting,” Rychly said. “It is really, really cool.”

In the future, Rychly said her hope is to bring in some of the artists to talk about their products and meet with the public.

“They could come and listen to them on how they got started and maybe encourage other people to start their own business and achieve those dreams,” she said. “That’s what we really want with this.”

As well as getting to choose the products and sample them, Kreikemeier said Hands of Heartland’s individuals will also have their items in stock.

“We’ve got our ‘Choose Kindness’ line, and then we also have a bunch of home decor,” she said. “And we’ve been working on ornaments like crazy lately, so we’ll get those ornaments out there soon.”

The individuals have also worked on setting up the store, including building furniture from IKEA and creating the labels.

“They’ve done everything, and we really are here to support,” Rychly said. “We have the motto of, ‘Do with, not for,’ so we do things with people, but not for people.”

Not only will the individuals set up the store, but Kreikemeier said they’ll be running it as well.

“We’re just going to be there to support them, and they’re going to be checking people out and handling the transactions and counting inventory and restocking and everything like that,” she said.

Kreikemeier said the individuals have also been learning how to use the Square payment platform to run the counter.

“I just love it, and I’m very excited,” she said. “They’ve been working so hard for months on this.”

The entire process of creating the products and the store has given Hands of Heartland’s individuals a sense of empowerment, pride and satisfaction.

“Not only that, but the skills they develop, it’s really awesome to see those get refined,” she said. “Because they’re so talented and they’re so capable and it’s really awesome just to kind of support them in doing what they want to do.”

Rychly said she was also excited to set up a retail space in Fremont, which she said has been supportive of Hands of Heartland and its individuals.

“If we can have a store that brings people downtown to help support other businesses, we love it here,” she said. “We love being downtown, we love the businesses around us.”

Not only will Creatables be beneficial for Hands of Heartland’s individuals, but Kreikemeier said it will spread awareness about the capabilities, talents and strengths of people with disabilities.

“I just think that message is super important to be able to spotlight the incredible stuff that they do, and then again for our individuals, it’s awesome,” she said. “They do so much in the community, and for them, this is a way to really integrate to be business runners.”

