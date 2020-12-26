WATCH NOW: Heartland Chiropractic Clinic moves to new location on Bell Street

Heartland Family Health and Chiropractic Clinic, which has been in the Fremont community for 27 years, moved to a new location in October.
“We had been looking for a while for a building to buy, and we had been renting at the other place,” Dr. MaryLou Camenzind said. “So we finally had the opportunity to buy a building and have it be our own.”
The clinic was founded in February 1993 by Camenzind’s husband, Randy, with her joining in May after graduating. It recently moved its services from East 23rd Street to 1715 N. Bell St.
“It was a credit union before we moved in, and so there was a little bit of remodel work to do,” Camenzind said. “We did some painting, we put new carpet in and just did some minor remodel work to get it all ready.”
For the project, the clinic was assisted by Marlin Brabec of Don Peterson and Associates and First Community Bank, as well as Jeff Daniels Carpentry, Abe Krasne Home Furnishings, Dan’s Electric and Rohn’s Painting.
Additionally, Camenzind said Ali Taylor from Max D. Designs helped with a new logo and Cord Helgood assisted with the new signage.
“We just have a lot of people we’re really grateful for and a lot of thanks for all the help they were able to give and provide in getting everything put together and getting us in our new place and everything running smoothly,” she said.
On Oct. 15, the clinic started to move its equipment over, a process Camenzind said was “smooth and quick,” and on Oct. 19, the new facility opened.
While the new building is close to the same size as the old one, Camenzind said it has a different layout and a more spacious front lobby.
“As they come in and wait, there’s a little more space or room for the patients to wait,” she said. “It’s just been really smooth getting patients in and out and getting patients to see the doctors, or if we do therapy, and even the people that come in for massages, it’s just worked really efficiently and effectively at the new place.”
As Heartland has been in its building for two months, Camenzind said its patients have loved the new facility.
“The reaction’s been fantastic,” she said. “It’s really been wonderful, and they’ve been very complimentary and I think they’ve been pleasantly surprised at the change.”
Camenzind said she was grateful for Heartland’s patients, as well as the clinic’s chiropractic assistances and office staff, including Tasha Bopp and Nancy Ward, who helped in organizing and planning the move.
“We’re just really grateful to all of our patients who have been with us for years and the new patients coming in and just really appreciate their support and loyalty,” she said. “I’m just really thankful that they have been a part of our business for a long time.”