WATCH NOW: Heartland Chiropractic Clinic moves to new location on Bell Street

On Oct. 15, the clinic started to move its equipment over, a process Camenzind said was “smooth and quick,” and on Oct. 19, the new facility opened.

While the new building is close to the same size as the old one, Camenzind said it has a different layout and a more spacious front lobby.

“As they come in and wait, there’s a little more space or room for the patients to wait,” she said. “It’s just been really smooth getting patients in and out and getting patients to see the doctors, or if we do therapy, and even the people that come in for massages, it’s just worked really efficiently and effectively at the new place.”

As Heartland has been in its building for two months, Camenzind said its patients have loved the new facility.

“The reaction’s been fantastic,” she said. “It’s really been wonderful, and they’ve been very complimentary and I think they’ve been pleasantly surprised at the change.”

Camenzind said she was grateful for Heartland’s patients, as well as the clinic’s chiropractic assistances and office staff, including Tasha Bopp and Nancy Ward, who helped in organizing and planning the move.

“We’re just really grateful to all of our patients who have been with us for years and the new patients coming in and just really appreciate their support and loyalty,” she said. “I’m just really thankful that they have been a part of our business for a long time.”

