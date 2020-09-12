WATCH NOW: Helping others drives Lori Dailey at Professional Hearing Center

In addition to the Fremont location, Dailey opened a Wahoo location in 2014 and purchased an Omaha office in 2018. She also recently hired a second audiologist to help her with her patients.

"We've got the three locations, so between just our regular hearing aid patients, referrals from doctors for diagnostic audiology reports, the veterans," Dailey said. "So to run the two clinics, it's a lot easier now with a second person."

With the experience between the two of them, Dailey said many hearing instrument specialists don't have near the training as audiologists do.

"We both have our audiology degrees and have gone through a lot of schooling to be able to do that, so we can do a lot more than a dispenser can and just have the training and the background and do a better job," she said.

Like other businesses across the country, Dailey said Professional Hearing Center was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But we're seeing people starting to come back out," she said. "And we do definitely take precautions; we wear the masks and we sanitize and try and do all those things that are necessary to keep people safe."