WATCH NOW: Nebraska Cancer Specialists adds new specialist to the team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When facing a cancer diagnosis, people seek leading-edge care in a comfortable and compassionate setting close to home.

Nebraska Cancer Specialists has a tradition of providing such care and recently added a new physician to its team.

Nebraska native Dr. Mary Huerter Wells is seeing patients in Fremont and Omaha.

Huerter Wells has completed her fellowship in medical oncology and hematology. She has a background in palliative medicine and a special interest in female cancers.

She has a personalized approach to providing care to patients, said Kelly Horn, physician liaison.

Huerter Wells acts as a partner to individuals diagnosed and spends the time to educate patients and their loved ones on the understanding of their diagnosis and choosing the right treatment plan that’s best for them.

In her biographical data, Huerter Wells’ personable attitude and sense of humor come to light when she says she “enjoys testing new recipes on unsuspecting loved ones and imagining what her dogs would say if they could talk.”

Huerter Wells has two stepsons and said she enjoys coercing her husband into playing board games.