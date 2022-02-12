WATCH NOW: Owner of AZ + Co. enjoys event planning, design for Fremont community

The creation of AZ + Co. came from Andrea Zahourek just planning her four children’s birthday parties.

“That led into putting some beautiful images on Facebook, which people gravitated toward,” she said. “And then a mom reached out to me to do their kid’s birthday, and then it turned into a wedding, and then that spiraled into what it is today.”

Zahourek’s love of helping others led to her starting her very own event and design company in 2017. In late 2020, she moved her operations to 530 N. Main St.

As well as providing planning and design services and item rental for events, the downtown Fremont location also features a space for holding events.

“I’m grateful for all of the support that I’ve received thus far,” Zahourek said. “I know that I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without that support, so my gratitude is sincere.”

Born and raised in Scribner, Zahourek moved to Fremont after graduating high school. There, she got married and started a family, but is now divorced.

“It all started with the divorce,” she said. “I was trying to find myself and who I was, what I was, what I wanted to do with my life.”

In 2013, Zahourek’s work on her kids’ birthday parties started to get attention, as it was the first year someone paid her to plan an event.

“When it comes to business and starting a business, I really didn’t seek out to become an entrepreneur,” she said. “I sought out to live out a passion.”

Zahourek first started her business as “Andrea Zahourek Event Planning and Design,” a name she eventually had to change.

“To find me would be difficult, so that was horrible branding,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Let’s simplify this. AZ, people can remember that, super simple.’”

The new title not only referred to Zahourek’s name, but her full-service approach, which includes planning, coordination and design for events.

“My goal is always to create an experience, if we’re celebrating an individual or individuals, whether that’s a wedding or birthday or shower, whatever, that it reflects the true essence of who that person is,” she said.

Still working in the pharmacy industry, Zahourek opened her first physical location across the street from her current space.

“Because I was working in corporate at the time, my vision for that space didn’t really ultimately fructify into what I wanted it to become,” she said. “It was a shared space, so it just wasn’t conducive to holding events when there were other people working in the collective space.”

When she saw the space across the street was open for rent, Zahourek jumped at the opportunity.

“The fact that my home base could also triple as a place to do rentals, meetings and things like that, but also be a venue for smaller gatherings, I felt like there was a need for it in the Fremont community,” she said.

Zahourek opened AZ + Co. at the new space in December 2020. Having left her corporate job, she was now able to dedicate all of her time to the business.

A one-stop shop, AZ + Co. provides floral and graphic design, as well as gifting.

“Really anything you need as far as executing an event, we can do,” Zahourek said.

The location also provides a venue for smaller events of fewer than 100 people, or more with cocktail-style events.

“The great thing, too, is you can rent the space, just the space, tables and chairs, or you can go full-service approach where you rent the space and we’ll do all of the planning and design for you,” Zahourek said.

Additionally, the space features a selection of Zahourek’s decor inventory, with the majority located inside a storage unit for customers to purchase or rent.

“I own all of my own inventory, so when it comes to planning an event, I can very easily access it to execute an event,” she said.

As she moved to her new location during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zahourek said events were sparse at the time.

However, Zahourek said she was able to find business doing interior design as well, another service AZ + Co. provides.

“People wanted to be working in beautiful office spaces and they were spending a lot of time at home,” she said. “And so it just really worked in my favor because of how I do what I do.”

Having had her ribbon-cutting with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce in mid-January, Zahourek said she’s had her ups and downs, as well as learning curves.

But AZ + Co. has also taught Zahourek that she can have her passions and career all in one package.

“It’s also just taught me that I really love people,” she said. “I love getting to know people. I love connection and I love through planning an event for an individual or individuals that I really get to know them and serve them in a way that is exactly why I think we’re all put on Earth to do.”

Zahourek said her true passion with her business is to serve others, which she gets to see pay off watching the reactions of the people she plans events for.

“That means everything to me, because there’s a feeling I’m creating, even if it’s for a moment, or maybe it’s for a couple of hours that I’m at this event,” she said. “But it’s joy, it’s happiness, it’s all of the things that we want in life.”

