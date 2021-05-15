WATCH NOW: Tattoo artist finds new start at Lost Souls Tattoo Gallery in Fremont

In getting Lost Souls ready for business, Townes said it was difficult without the help from Deniro and Clint Cummings, an artist known for his appearance on “Ink Master” who also died of cancer in 2016. A mural depicting the two is on the exterior of the building.

“Clint helped me build my very last one, so it’s hard to not have the guys that you’d be like, ‘Man, what do you think about this idea?’ or ‘How do you think this would look?’” Townes said.

However, Townes completed work on the building with his brother-in-law and is now operating the business with his apprentice, Jake Headid.

“I’m looking forward to learning from someone who has so much experience and has spent so much time of his life dedicated to the art form,” Headid said. “But also, I’m excited to be tattooing in the town that I graduated high school in, and it’s cool to see some familiar faces and get to leave a permanent, cool mark on some people here in town.”

The shop offers both walk-ins and private appointments, with the customers getting to go over the entire process of the tattoo design.