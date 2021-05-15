WATCH NOW: Tattoo artist finds new start at Lost Souls Tattoo Gallery in Fremont

As he was pulling into the Kwik Shop in south Fremont, Tyler Townes said he knew the small building nearby would eventually house his tattoo shop.
“I said, ‘I want that building. That’s my building there.’ I said, ‘I will have a tattoo shop there,’” he said. “And I did, luckily. So everything’s falling into place, and it’s really coming along.”
On Friday, Lost Souls Tattoo Gallery held its grand opening at 90 W. Military Ave. The event, held by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, was attended by Mayor Joey Spellerberg.
Townes, who has more than 25 years of tattooing experience, has the walls of his new shop covered with pictures of himself with the celebrities he’s gotten to ink up.
“This shop is already taking off way beyond what I expected,” he said. “Fremont was very welcoming, they’ve taken a liking to my work, so it’s home now.”
Originally from Oklahoma City, Townes first got into tattooing at the age of 13.
“My uncle was a tattoo artist, my dad tattooed, my grandpa tattooed, so it was kind of in the blood,” he said.
Townes moved to Texas, and at 18, started work under Boog “Boogstar” Deniro, who introduced him to the tattoo convention circuit.
The conventions allowed Townes to showcase his work and take part in competitions, which he said gave him the title of “award-winning artist.”
“Then as you progress, you become a multiple award-winning artist, then you become a national award-winning artist, then you become an international award-winning artist,” he said. “I accomplished every one of those.”
In 2006, Townes helped legalize tattooing in Oklahoma, which had made it illegal since 1963.
“There were 12 of us who fought the state of Oklahoma on our First Amendment right and won,” he said. “Then they put a 1,000-foot rule on us; we couldn’t be within 1,000 feet of a church or school, but we sued for that, and we won again.”
Townes said the experience taught him the power of persistence and not giving up when it came to tattooing.
“A lot of people do it for the money, a lot do it for the fame, a lot do it for other things,” he said. “I have a true passion for art, and so that’s where that came from.”
Throughout his career, Townes has tattoo for many high-profile people, including Adrian Peterson and players for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders football teams.
Townes’ work also includes actors, including Chauncey Leopardi, who played “Squints” in “The Sandlot,” and Damian Chapa, who played the lead role in “Blood In Blood Out.”
Additionally, Townes has tattooed rappers Lil’ Flip, Webbie, Devin the Dude, JellyRoll and the group Cali Swag District, known for their song “Teach Me How to Dougie.”
Townes also tattooed Kimberly “Sweet” Brown Wilkins, best known for the viral video “Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” from a 2012 new interview in Oklahoma City.
“I have a lot more celebrities I’ve tattooed that we’re kind of on a confidentiality type of deal,” he said. “It’s just better that way for all of us, because some of their tattoos aren’t visible and they don’t want people knowing.”
In March 2020, Townes’ work stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A month later, he got sick.
“In May, it got really bad, and I decided I was done tattooing,” he said. “I had somebody that pushed me really hard to get back into tattooing, and I did against my will at first.”
After his recovery, Townes came to Fremont to visit his sister and do some tattoo work for her.
“That one weekend being here has turned into five months,” he said. “And now I’m opening this tattoo shop, and we’re in discussion with two realtors now for our second.”
However, tragedy struck in February when Deniro died of cancer. As a major inspiration to Townes, he said he wasn’t prepared for the news.
“When I got the call, I remember sitting there, and I just froze and I said, ‘Damn, I’m just another lost soul again. It’s just me,’ he said. “And I was like, ‘That’s the name of this shop.”
In getting Lost Souls ready for business, Townes said it was difficult without the help from Deniro and Clint Cummings, an artist known for his appearance on “Ink Master” who also died of cancer in 2016. A mural depicting the two is on the exterior of the building.
“Clint helped me build my very last one, so it’s hard to not have the guys that you’d be like, ‘Man, what do you think about this idea?’ or ‘How do you think this would look?’” Townes said.
However, Townes completed work on the building with his brother-in-law and is now operating the business with his apprentice, Jake Headid.
“I’m looking forward to learning from someone who has so much experience and has spent so much time of his life dedicated to the art form,” Headid said. “But also, I’m excited to be tattooing in the town that I graduated high school in, and it’s cool to see some familiar faces and get to leave a permanent, cool mark on some people here in town.”
The shop offers both walk-ins and private appointments, with the customers getting to go over the entire process of the tattoo design.
“It’s not as seen on TV where ‘Give me five minutes, I’ll be right back with your drawing,’” Townes said. “We’re going through stages of planning, so I try to involve my client in the whole entire process.”
Over the years, Townes has had a variety of clients, including an 86-year-old woman who requested tattoos from her head to her feet in 2009.
But for him, Townes said his work is about his clients rather than himself. He said he’s had friends message him on the verge of suicide who felt they needed a tattoo to keep going.
“I’ve got a lot of people that were cutters that now come instead of doing that, we’re tattooing them, or if they feel like going out and getting high, I tattoo them,” Townes said. “So it’s more about helping them with the things that they need.”
Having tattooed all across the country, Townes said he was happy to make his new business in Fremont.
“I’ve got some of the best clients that are already becoming friends now all through a single tattoo,” he said. “And I think getting to move here, start over, start a new chapter by myself and do it the way that I want to do it gives me that chance to interact and do that.”