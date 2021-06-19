WATCH NOW: The Fur Shack offers do-it-yourself pet washes, bakery snacks

Not only are Deb Newill and Tricia Homan lifelong residents of Fremont, they’re lifelong animal lovers.
As executive director of FurEver Home Inc., Newill said the two were already friends prior to the beginning stages of the shelter, but became even closer throughout the years.
“There’s been lots of communication in the last year or so that people can’t get their dogs in for grooming, that kind of deal,” she said. “So we got to talking about it, and that conversation became the first of many to where we’re at now.”
On June 1, Newill and Homan opened The Fur Shack at 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 218, a do-it-yourself pet wash, bakery and boutique.
With $20 pet washes, Homan said the back part of the business includes three bays to wash both cats and dogs. The Fur Shack provides various shampoos, brushes, towels and de-shedder tools for use.
“There are blow dryers in each of our bays that they can use to blow out the dogs when they’re ready to be done with their wash,” Homan said. “And then they can also get a spritz of some smell-good cologne before they leave, and then we clean up the mess.”
The business has three employees ready to help customers if needed. One of the bays in the building is reserved for appointments, which can be made by visiting thefurshackfremont.com or calling 402-979-7790.
“The other two bays are open for walk-in, and we let people stay as long as they need to, as long as they want,” Newill said. “It’s supposed to be a positive experience for the dog and their owner.”
The Fur Shack also includes a waiting area with two benches across the room from the bays.
“That has served pretty handy for if people run into each other or their dogs run into each other that know each other,” Newill said. “It’s a nice little hangout for them too.”
The front area of the business features a boutique with various items for sale, including leashes and bowls for animals and clothing and décor for humans. Newill said the store will continue to add inventory further on.
Additionally, a selection of bakery items for both animals and humans provided by local bakers is located at the front desk.
“We are excited to be self-employed business owners, and so it was kind of neat that a few of our other acquaintances and friends kind of wanted to get involved with it,” Newill said. “And they came up with some great treats for us, and so we’re also supporting them trying to make a business out of their talents.”
Since The Fur Shack’s opening, Newill said customers have been excited about the do-it-yourself washing and bakery.
“I don’t think we could have been any busier for a first day open,” she said. “We were very impressed with how many people from the community came out to kick off our first day and get a great first start going.”
Although The Fur Shack is not connected to FurEver Home, Newill said the new business will complement the shelter by hosting some of its upcoming occasions, including adoption events.
“We have already opened up and invited fosters and our other dog handlers to bring dogs in and give them a wash and grab a treat,” she said. “By bringing them in here and socializing with the other dogs from the public that come in and their owners and things like that, that helps our rescue dogs.”
Newill encouraged those with questions to come in to or call The Fur Shack and talk with the employees.
“We’re here to work with owners and help them out,” she said. “If people are afraid to come in and try it out, we do have staff that’ll help walk them through the first couple of times so they feel comfortable doing it on their own.”
With The Fur Shack being her first business, Homan said the experience has been exciting and is looking forward to the future.
“It’s fun to see all the dogs and meet new people that come in every day,” she said. “So it’s definitely been an adventure.”