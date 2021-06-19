WATCH NOW: The Fur Shack offers do-it-yourself pet washes, bakery snacks

“I don’t think we could have been any busier for a first day open,” she said. “We were very impressed with how many people from the community came out to kick off our first day and get a great first start going.”

Although The Fur Shack is not connected to FurEver Home, Newill said the new business will complement the shelter by hosting some of its upcoming occasions, including adoption events.

“We have already opened up and invited fosters and our other dog handlers to bring dogs in and give them a wash and grab a treat,” she said. “By bringing them in here and socializing with the other dogs from the public that come in and their owners and things like that, that helps our rescue dogs.”

Newill encouraged those with questions to come in to or call The Fur Shack and talk with the employees.

“We’re here to work with owners and help them out,” she said. “If people are afraid to come in and try it out, we do have staff that’ll help walk them through the first couple of times so they feel comfortable doing it on their own.”

With The Fur Shack being her first business, Homan said the experience has been exciting and is looking forward to the future.