WellCare of Nebraska, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. company, has donated $25,000 to United Way of the Midlands to support the victims of the record-breaking floods that hit the state in March 2019.
During the floods, 89 cities, 77 counties, four tribal nations and five special government areas issued emergency declarations, which was more than 80 percent of the state, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Many residents were displaced from their homes after the disaster.
Agriculture, the state’s leading industry, was hit particularly hard by the floods with the Department of Agriculture reporting damage to farms and livestock exceeding $1 billion. Now in the aftermath of the floods, there is a growing need for supplies and resources as Nebraskans work to rebuild and heal from this ordeal.
This donation will provide flood victims access to much-needed shelter, crisis counseling, case management, cleanup and recovery, transitional housing, temporary rental assistance, food pantries and legal services in the areas of Nebraska with the highest flood impact, including Douglas, Dodge, Knox, Madison, Saline and Lancaster counties.
The Community Connections Help Line, a toll-free, nationwide line, is also available to both members and non-members who need help accessing resources and social services. For assistance, call 866-775-2192 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CDT. For inquiries about your insurance, call 855-599-3811 or visit www.wellcare.com/Nebraska.
As of March 31, WellCare of Nebraska serves approximately 80,000 Medicaid members in Nebraska. For more information about Heritage Health, visit www.neheritagehealth.com.