Wilson becomes partner of Fremont law firm

The Fremont law firm of Yost, Lamme, Hillis, Mitchell, Schulz, Hartmann & Wilson has announced that Fremont native, Spencer Wilson, has become a partner of the law firm.

Wilson graduated from Creighton University in 2013 with a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude and obtained his juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska, College of Law, in 2016 with an emphasis in litigation. Wilson’s areas of practice include litigation of all types, business law and entity formation, family law, criminal law, elder law, estate planning and general practice.

Wilson has been married to his wife, Claire Wilson, for four years and they have an 8-month-old son, Ian.

Wilson has been actively involved in the community since returning to Fremont, including serving as an adjunct professor at Midland University, past president of the Dodge County Bar Association, president of the Fremont Area Young Professionals, Fremont Chamber of Commerce Diplomat, Fremont Creative Collective board member, John C. Fremont Days former board member, and Nebraska State Bar Association Young Lawyers executive board member.

Wilson enjoys spending time with friends and family, boating and fishing, reading, watching Husker football and Creighton basketball, cooking Cajun and Asian cuisine, and playing board games, especially Ticket to Ride and Settlors of Catan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.