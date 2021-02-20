Wise Olde Owl moving doors further north on Main Street in downtown Fremont

The back of the building includes both raised and lowered areas, which will be occupied by the Halloween and Christmas sections, respectively.

“I think we’re going to increase sales because we’ll be able to do a little bit more organization of having departments,” Seil said.

With the new building, Ender said the location will feature a new sound system installed by Audio Video Specialist.

“We have a little boombox, but that’s just not going to cut it when you’re twice as big and you’re in the back there,” he said. “So we’re looking forward to that.”

Currently, the ceiling is being painted, while carpentry is set to start this weekend. Seil said he’ll spend four or five days painting the walls before items are moved over.

In constructing the new location, Seil said he’s been sharing updates to the shop’s Facebook page for their customers.

“The response has just been overwhelming,” he said. “We’ve just got to get it done, but we should be done in another week or so.”

Seil and Ender said the new location should be open for business in early or mid-March.