When Rachael Howard’s boss, Lily Bowman, asked her to step outside Monday morning, she didn’t know what to expect.
Having been at the Salem Little Saints daycare for about a year, Howard walked 10 minutes to work everyday. Her four children, ages 2 to 15, would either have to walk to school or find rides from others, including Bowman.
But Howard was also worried about Christmas for her children, as she had missed the cutoff for Toys for Tots.
“I went outside and I saw the bikes and I started crying. Then they handed me the car keys,” she said. “I just automatically started bawling.”
Howard was presented with a silver 2007 Honda Odyssey from Fremont Auto Center, three new bikes from Wishing Wheels and a multitude of other gifts from local businesses that morning.
The giveaway came after Fremont Auto Center took names to receive one of its cars on social media. People could nominate those in need by writing a request in under 100 words to the dealership, which opened earlier this year.
Aaron Paden, president of Fremont Auto Center, said he quit counting at 100, but the dealership received nearly 150 nominations, including Bowman’s.
Paden went through the nominations with general manager Jeff Callahan as they narrowed the total down to eight. He said Howard’s situation was the driving force for their decision to pick her.
“Rain or shine, she still went to work,” Paden said. “But it was a super hard decision. It was really tough.”
Paden said he and Callahan decided to give away their Honda, as the minivan could fit all four of Howard’s kids inside.
You have free articles remaining.
Before he handed Howard the keys, Paden said she didn’t know what was going on at first.
“When she figured it out, she broke down with happy tears and was very appreciative,” he said. “I think it went a long way and went to a very deserving person.”
Along with new bicycles, the car also included toys inside from C-R Menn Concrete and food from Hy-Vee.
“So we had Christmas dinner ready to rock and roll for her,” Paden said. “It was just really cool.”
The gift also included money from Benchmark Real Estate, gift certificates from Big Red Keno and SWS Fashion Company and gift cards from McDonald’s and Woodcliff Restaurant.
Mostek Automotive also did work on the van and Nebraska Discount Auto Glass put in a new windshield. Mostek donated oil changes and Sawyer Car Wash donated car washes as well.
“It started with just a small idea of giving away a vehicle, and then the whole community kind of rallied behind it to make it even more special,” Paden said. “It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”
Howard, who will no longer have to walk to work, was grateful for her early Christmas gift from Fremont Auto Center, which she said has already come in handy with groceries and for when her kids go back to school.
“The community is amazing. The guys at the car place, they were amazing,” she said. “It’s just been an amazing thing that they did for me and my family.”