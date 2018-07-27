Each year the MainStreet of Fremont Crazy Day’s Sidewalk Sale provides an opportunity for area residents to come downtown and buy discounted items from a variety of local businesses.
This year, along with still being able to score a good deal, attendees will also have the chance to support aspiring entrepreneurs from Hope Center for Kids-Fremont.
“Some kids just have a big passion for becoming entrepreneurs and owning their own businesses even at a young age,” Shannon Mullen, executive director of MainStreet of Fremont, said. “This is an experimental program that we are trying for the first time ever, so we really hope people will come out and support these kids.”
The new program came about through a partnership between several organizations including MainStreet, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Hope Center and several locally owned Downtown Fremont businesses who have “adopted” the young businesspeople for the project.
“These kids developed their very own business plan and then area businesses in downtown actually adopted a young businessman or woman and assisted them with startup costs to support their business plan,” Mullen said. “They also have allowed them retail space inside or in front of their stores.”
According to Shelby Ostrand, high school coordinator at Hope Center for Kids-Fremont, each young entrepreneur presented their business plan to participating businesses and received a $100 interest free loan to get their new businesses going.
“It’s really cool to see them put all the work and brain power into developing their ideas, and they haven’t ever really been put in this position before so I’m excited to see how they do,” she said.
Participating businesses include Lou’s Sporting Goods, Sampter’s, Fremont Creative Collective, Bad Dog Bikes, Walnut Radio, First National Bank, and the Fremont Tribune.
The young entrepreneurs had a quick turnaround as far as moving their business plans from the abstract to reality, as they began work designing, purchasing and creating their products over the last month.
On Friday, one of the entrepreneurs worked to finish up making and packaging a variety of homemade potato chips that he will be selling for $2 a bag on Saturday.
“I really like eating potato chips, so it just kind of popped into my head,” Timothy Verbeek Jr. said of his decision to begin his business selling potato chips, which he is calling Salty’s.
To create his Salty’s brand potato chips, Verbeek kept it simple. With his startup loan of $100 he bought two bags of potatoes, seasoning, oil, and bags to package the chips.
At Hope Center on Friday, Verbeek used an air fryer to crisp his chips after seasoning them with different herbs and spices to create several different flavors.
Some of his Salty’s chip flavors include vinegar, chili powder, salt and pepper, mustard, garlic and onion.
Along with Salty’s potato chips, several other young entrepreneurs will also be selling various food items including fruit cups, and pupusas.
Another pair of Hope Center kids decided to go more of the crafty route by creating water color decorated coffee mugs. Along with the mugs, the pair will also include a bag of candy in each mug that is purchased.
The marbled-mugs were created with store bought mugs and then decorated with an easy online trick that uses only nail polish and water to create the exterior decoration.
“Apparently you can decorate cups with water and nail polish,” Ostrand said. “They just found a video online and the mugs turned out really cool.”
Another Hope Center entrepreneur will be selling slime, which has become a popular do-it-yourself project for kids in recent years.
According to Mullen, the plan is for the young entrepreneurs to use the money they make at Crazy Days to pay back their loans and any extra profit that comes in will be donated back to the Hope Center.
“It’s very good thing for the Hope Center all around, because they can do some fundraising and it teaches these kids what it’s all about to run a business,” she said.
The young entrepreneurs will be selling their products at various businesses downtown beginning at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“Our hope is that people will shop small and support our local businesses but also these young entrepreneurs,” Mullen said.