Efforts to revitalize and upgrade the Fremont Mall took a small step forward last week when the Fremont City Council approved moving discussion for a request for an enhanced employment occupation tax to the Fremont Planning Commission for a public hearing.

According to a report provided to the council on the issue, owners of the Fremont Mall have been striving to renovate and update the aging facility since early 2020 but had their efforts put on hold at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall’s ownership group – DP Management – has devised a redevelopment plan, part of which is to designate under state law the mall as an "Enhanced Employment Area," and add an occupation tax that would create a, “a tax of 1% on all taxable sales in the mall to assist in mall rehabilitation.”

On Tuesday, March 14, the council approved moving the issue to the Planning Commission for a public hearing in a 7-1 vote. Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram voted no.

Brian Riley, a representative of DP Management, spoke at the council meeting about the proposal.

“What we are asking for, is to have this plan sent to the planning and zoning commission for a public hearing to discuss it further,” Riley said.

Riley noted – as was stated in the staff report – that Hy-Vee corporate officials have indicated they will not participate in the tax, a position the company first made in 2020 and has kept in 2023 as negotiations continued. Hy-Vee is technically part of the Fremont Mall.

Several council members asked Riley about Hy-Vee’s absence from the tax plan.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan said he felt Hy-Vee’s absence from the plan was, “glaring.”

“To (have Hy-Vee) be completely exempt is unfair to other tenants in the mall,” Vaughan said. “Do you think there is any hope?”

Riley told Vaughan he did not believe Hy-Vee would change its position, something he and the mall’s owners have reluctantly accepted over the past several years.

“Them being excluded is to some extent, understandable,” Riley added.

Council President Mark Jensen said in his view, not having Hy-Vee included in the tax, “makes sense.”

According to the staff report on the issue, officials from the Fremont Mall stated the facility is still struggling in the post-COVID retail shopping environment.

An estimated 30% of the mall is vacant, officials noted in the report, with 13% of the mall’s spaces being occupied by businesses who are paying reduced rent. Roughly 6.5% of the mall is filled with temporary businesses.

“Although the mall has attracted Dunhams Sporting Goods store and Bling, the cost to repair and repurpose the remainder of the mall for new tenants, combined with the significantly reduced rents demanded by the few retail prospects prohibits redevelopment without assistance,” mall officials wrote in a letter to city officials. “The estimated rehabilitation costs have skyrocketed. Current estimates for rehabilitation have increased by more than 75%.”

In their letter, mall officials stated the structure is in dire need of roof repairs, HVAC replacement and repairs, the rehabilitation of vacant spaces for tenants, rehabilitation of the restrooms, enhancements to the mall entrance and assorted engineering and architecture costs.

The total cost of the repairs and renovations – along with 2- years of maintenance and promotion and management – mall officials listed, was $13.9 million. Under their tax plan proposal, the occupation tax bond requested for the project would be $6.5 million, with the mall owners paying the remainder of the costs themselves.

The planning commission did not have the public hearing scheduled on the meeting agenda for Monday, March 20. The next meeting of the commission will be in April.