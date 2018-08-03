Mimick joins First State Bank & Trust Co.
Jeffrey Mimick has been hired by First State Bank & Trust Co. of Fremont as Assistant Vice President-Agriculture/Commercial Loan Officer. He joins the bank with nearly 10 years of experience in the bank and financial services sector with much of that time spent working with ag producers.
Mimick is charged with developing, managing and servicing agricultural, commercial and consumer loan related relationships.
Mimick attended the CUNA Management School as well as the Center for Financial Training Ag Lending School. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Southwest Minnesota State University.
Mimick, along with his wife Randi and three children, Landon, Natalie and Parker, live in North Bend and are members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.