Minimum wage hike effect on local businesses a mystery

The effect of the increased minimum wage in Nebraska for Fremont employers is a mystery, as many local restaurants and businesses contacted about the issue did not offer comment to the Fremont Tribune.

The voter-approved raise in the state minimum wage went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, raising the hourly minimum wage for most workers at businesses with four or more staff from $9 an hour to $10.50 an hour.

According to officials at several local governmental entities contacted by the Tribune, the rate hike will not affect pay rates for Dodge County governmental employees or staff nor teachers at Fremont Public Schools.

Some City of Fremont staff employees will have their pay rates adjusted, however full details have not been determined.

The Fremont Tribune contacted 11 local businesses that usually hire staff for lower-paying hourly jobs.

Ten of the businesses contacted either did not respond to messages seeking comment or told the Tribune that the owners or managers were the only staff able to make comments to the media. An assistant manager who asked not to be named at Tortilleria y Taqueria Anita’s said he had no comment on the issue.

Tara Lea, president and CEO of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said in an email she doubted the raise in the minimum wage had much of an impact in the region.

“Because of the workforce shortage, many businesses are offering well above the $10.50 minimum wage increase that began Jan. 1, 2023, that nearly 59 percent of Nebraskans voted for this past election,” Lea said in her email. “If any businesses have any questions, please feel free to call your trusted business resource, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, and we would be happy to answer any questions (they) may have.”

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said the minimum wage hike has zero effect on the school district, in part because the district already pays well above the new $10.50 per hour for classified staff.

“It really doesn’t impact us at all. Our lowest step on the classified staff pay was $13.56 an hour and we raised that at the last board meeting in December by $1.10 to $14.66 an hour,” Shepard said. “Our board had in the past adopted new goals to raise the starting (pay) step by $2 an hour over the next two years.”

At Dodge County, newly elected County Clerk Micki Gilfry — who does human resources duty for the entire county — said the minimum wage increase had no impact on the county in any manner at this time.

“The county does not have any minimum wage employees. Even our temporary election workers are paid well above minimum wage,” Gilfry said. “Maybe in the future, by 2026, it may affect us. There may be some temporary, part-time workers at the moment who now make $13 to $14 an hour we would have to assess. We’ll see what happens then.”

Under the changes passed by voter in the Nov. 8 general election, the minimum wage goes up by $1.50 an hour every year from 2023 through 2026. In 2023, the rate is $10.50 an hour, and by Jan. 1, 2026, the minimum wage will be $15 an hour.

The new minimum wages only apply to certain employers and employees. Those not eligible for the minimum wage increase include agricultural sector workers; baby sitters in private residences; employees of the federal or state government or any political subdivision of those two entities; apprentice learner workers; children employed by their parents; veterans in training; and certain types of workers in nonprofit, educational, religious or charitable organizations of which they are not an official employee.

Multiple messages left for City of Fremont Human Resources Director Jennifer McDuffee were not returned by press time.

During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council, McDuffee told council members during an agenda item on utility department employees pay rates that the city had staff working on the minimum wage issue.

“The temporary classification of Utility Worker currently has a pay range of $9 to $18 per hour and staff is proposing adjusting the range to $12 to $18 per hour. This range more accurately reflects the ‘going rate’ for this type of work and will meet or exceed the new minimum wage requirements for 2023 and 2024,” McDuffee told the council. “(City) staff has been discussing how the city will approach this change in minimum wage as it continues to rise and will include this in planning for the next budget cycle.”