Nebraskans encouraged to vote for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ champion

Two Nebraska-made products are in a head-to-head race to claim the championship title in Nebraska’s first ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. Manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite product now through Oct. 9. Online voting is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.

The following Nebraska manufacturers and their featured products are finalists:

• Pivot Walker, Chief Fabrication, Grand Island

• New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car, Kawasaki, Lincoln

The first three rounds drew more than 17,500 votes total. Each contestant has submitted a photo and description to aid in voting. Only one vote per person will be allowed.

The champion will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the 16 products featured in the tournament are also invited to display their products.

The contest, hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber, celebrates the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the vast number of Nebraskans working in manufacturing every day.