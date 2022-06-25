Nebraskans urged to be cautious when hiring a contractor

As the agency enforcing Nebraska’s Contractor Registration Act, the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) reminds Nebraskans to use caution when hiring contractors to repair or remodel their homes and businesses.

Make sure all contractors you speak with are registered with the NDOL and are in compliance with local licensing and building permit requirements. A searchable listing of registered contractors is available at dol.nebraska.gov/conreg/Search.

Consumers can minimize the chances of being scammed by an unscrupulous contractor by following these recommendations:

• Beware of a contractor who makes you an unsolicited offer by showing up at your doorstep with a great deal.

• Check references.

• Get written estimates, a written contract, proof of insurance, and a written warranty.

Contractor registration is required of all contractors prior to doing work in Nebraska, but does not ensure quality of work or protect against fraud. However, consumers following the above recommendations can greatly increase their chances of having a positive experience when using the services of a construction contractor. For more information, go to the Nebraska Department of Labor website at dol.nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2239.

