New restaurant coming to downtown Fremont

When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.

“Most of the patrons were travelers. I never got to know them,” he said.

Getting hired at J’s Steakhouse solved that problem.

“J’s was a local crowd,” said Wennstedt, who takes pride in getting to know people and building friendships. “It was a much busier place. A better opportunity.”

Although J’s was one of the most popular restaurants in Fremont, it was unable to survive the COVID pandemic.

“Nobody wanted to buy a $38 steak to go,” said Wennstedt.

Prior to the pandemic, Wennstedt enjoyed working as J’s bar manager so much he refused Jordan Paden’s invitation to work somewhere else. But just two days after that restaurant closed, Wennstedt was once again approached by Paden, who owns the building at 101 S. Main St., previously occupied by Andy’s.

“I wanted to keep it a restaurant,” said Paden, referring to his new establishment, Crush Pizza and Alehouse. He also wanted to keep Andy’s old pizza oven. In order to do this, however, the oven had to be moved due to hood vent issues.

“Now people get to see the pizzas coming out of the oven,” Wennstendt said. “It’s an old deck oven, which we’re really proud of.”

Although the entrance to Andy’s was positioned on the southwest corner of the block, Paden chose to place Crush’s entrance on 1st Street.

“I didn’t want people having to walk through the dining area to get to the bar,” he said.

In addition to new floors and ceilings, the exposed brick wall on the west side of the bar gives the room an Old World look.

“We wanted the bar to be the focal point,” said Wennstedt.

Crush’s bar seats 18 people and has a rich, glossy appearance. “We intentionally made it deeper than your average bar,” said Wennstedt, “so it can hold a pizza.”

Crush’s pizzas will be hand stretched in the New York style. Also on the menu will be pasta, salads and appetizers.

“Jordan’s idea was pizza, wings and toasted subs,” said Wennstedt, who was given free rein when it came to the menu. “My fingerprints are all over the appetizers. I like to multi-purpose food items. If we’re going to have shrimp on the menu, I want to offer it in several different ways.”

Crush’s menu includes not only the classic shrimp cocktail but also something Wennstedt calls Shrimp Havarti. Patrons can also look forward to sampling Brian’s Blue Chips and Chicken Lahvosh.

Another of Crush’s features is its assortment of specialty wines.

“Where else,” said Wennstedt, “can you get a beer, a cocktail and a glass of wine with your pizza?”

Paden’s search for a good bartender ended when he discovered Brie Overby working at Buffalo Wild Wings. “I’m doing a restaurant,” he told her. “Come take care of my customers.”

“He saw potential in me,” said Overby, Crush’s assistant manager. “I tended bar at several places in Omaha before moving to Fremont.”

Wennstedt has been tending bar in Fremont for 18 years, and Overby is grateful for his experience.

“He’s an easy person to work with,” she said. “He’s helping me develop my skills.”

In addition to enjoying great food and drinks, patrons will also enjoy watching television while sitting in the bar.

“From any seat,” Wennstedt said, “you’ll be able to watch one of seven TVs.”

Opening a new restaurant is an exciting process, but it also has its own set of challenges.

“There’s a certain energy level this kind of job requires,” Wennstedt said. “You just have to maintain a positive attitude. The people who work for you feed off of it.”

Customers do too, as Paden pointed out when talking about Wennstedt’s ability to make people feel welcome. “He can befriend just about anybody,” Paden said. “When you walk in, he’s your friend.”

Crush Pizza & Alehouse is scheduled to open in April.

“A lot of people can’t wait to see this,” said Wennstedt. “It’s been on the sidelines too long.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0