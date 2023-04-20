Oftentimes, when people change career course later in life, they describe it as “opening a new door” to their next job or endeavor.

For former Fremont Tribune editor Tony Gray, it wasn’t a door that opened the way to his new career.

The 50-year-old former journalist instead unlocked the path to his new career by opening an old, well-traveled suitcase.

That suitcase — filled with his teenage years sports trading card collection — helped reignite his passions for sports memorabilia, trading cards and the memories those mementos bring back for so many sports fans.

Now, Gray is the owner and founder of Fremont’s newest shopping venue — Walk-On Cards and Collectibles at 1023 E. 23rd St., in front of the Staples store and across the street from the Fremont Mall.

“I had a suitcase full of (sports) cards that I had taken from house, to house, to house, to house over the years,” Gray recalled. “I opened it up, and it brought back a flood of memories. Once I had it in the back of my head I wanted to open a store, I started looking harder and shopping for memorabilia.”

Gray was a former photographer, sports reporter and eventually managing editor of the Fremont Tribune for many years. In January 2022, he left the newspaper and for a short time, was working with Hattons, a model railroad company based in Great Britain.

However, that job fell through and Gray decided to follow his lifelong passion: sports cards and memorabilia.

“(Hattons) opened a location in Fremont. I signed up with them and was ready to open it, but they pulled out of the North American market,” Gray said of his first foray into a new career following his time at the Tribune. “Things happen for a reason, and it led to this. I’m having a blast. It is great.”

Gray’s new store is a sports-lovers paradise, replete with a massive working scoreboard, a lounge with large screen TVs to watch sports, refurbished AstroTurf from The Pad sports complex, wall panels made from basketball flooring and shelves for his wares constructed from recycled old high school gym bleachers from Coleridge High School — Gray’s alma mater.

“I had this (idea) in the back of my head for a while. I started collecting (sports memorabilia) for that purpose. The ‘Walk-On’ name is from the walk-on athlete. The walk-on athlete is revered here in Nebraska,” Gray said in explaining the store’s moniker. “You walk on, you work hard, you get a chance and you earn a scholarship. It is a good story, sort of Cinderalla-ish.”

A native of Nebraska, Gray graduated from Coleridge High School before heading to college and later embarking on a lengthy career in journalism – primarily at newspapers in Minnesota and Nebraska. A huge sports fan, Gray said his most cherished teams are the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Twins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The new store opened on Tuesday, April 11, and sells items both in-person or online via the store’s website — walkoncards.com. Gray has a massive selection of sports gifts and trinkets, many dating back decades and featuring historical athletes dear to Nebraskans’ athletic hearts.

“One of my main goals was to have a diversity of products. I have vintage stuff — jerseys, trading cards, signs and other memorabilia — and I had specially made posters of iconic athletes,” Gray explained. “One thing I am really proud of is my ‘Nebraska ties’ section, which is athletes who have ties to or are from Nebraska. Wade Boggs, for example, was born in Omaha. I’ve compiled a list of a lot of athletes that have ties to Nebraska.”

“I am kind of a history buff, and I wanted to make (the store) educational, too,” he added. “I love that history.”

Aside from his dusty suitcase filled with sports trading cards, Gray also had a vast collection of boxed up cards and other memorabilia from his life as a sports fan throughout the decades. Gray said opening those boxes has been a trip down memory lane.

“It has been fun. People like me have gone back to those boxes and the memories inside … it brings back so many memories,” he said. “The 1984 Topps Football (card) collection was my set as a teenager. It was your John Elway rookie year; your Dan Marino rookie year; your Eric Dickerson rookie year. I went away from (card collecting) for a while for whatever reason.”

The store space Gray has taken over is under lease from the owner, but he has fully remodeled the facility with new paint, a new ceiling, and his personally hand-made shelves from his high school bleachers.

The store is open six days a week: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact Gray at 402-459-2946.