Nye Health Services has announced the promotion of Brittany Stierwalt, registered nurse, as the director of nursing at the Nye Legacy campus.
Stierwalt has been a part of the Nye Health Services team for 10 years. She started her journey as a charge nurse with Nye Legacy in 2008, shortly after the campus first opened its doors.
Stierwalt is a native of Fremont, and a mother of three boys, Brayden, Kai and Trek. She received her associate degree in nursing in May of 2018 from Metropolitan Community College but emphasizes the value that comes from her experience as a nursing aide and charge nurse.