Physicians seek industries' help to provide medical supplies

Nebraska Medical Association’s member physicians are calling on all industries to help fulfill an identified need of medical supplies for local physician clinics and hospitals statewide.

The NMA is requesting any business that may have a bulk supply of medical equipment, such as surgical masks, N95 masks, eye protection, medical grade disposable gloves, and scrubs, to donate these much-needed supplies.

Small physician clinics and hospitals are running short on supplies and are requesting your assistance during this COVID-19 crisis. Examples of businesses that may have access to such supplies are dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies, and construction companies.

Businesses are urged to contact their local physician clinic or hospital to make arrangements to drop off needed supplies.

The Nebraska Medical Association is an advocacy organization comprised of nearly 3,000 physicians (MDs and DOs), residents, and medical students from across all areas of Nebraska. Its mission is to serve physician members by advocating for the medical profession, for patients, and for the health of all Nebraskans.

