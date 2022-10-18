Public invited to new Fremont airport terminal ribbon cutting on Wednesday

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting at the new Fremont Municipal Airport terminal on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is set from 9 to 10 a.m. at the terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St.

The $1.7 million terminal project was constructed entirely through local funding.

It includes a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It will have three offices available to be rented out.

“We are really hoping to get a huge crowd out at the new terminal on Wednesday,” said Tara Lea, chamber executive director. “It is a beautiful facility that I think a number of people have not had the opportunity to see in person.”

Lea recalled Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg saying during a meeting that the local facility is the fifth most popular airport in the state.

“We’ve got a lot of planes going in and out of there,” Lea said. “It’s great to have that traffic coming to the Fremont community.”

Lea also noted the impression an airport can make.

“We have a number of our local businesses that often fly in their corporate leaders and now we have a beautiful facility to make a wonderful first impression,” Lea said.

A study by the Nebraska Aviation Counts! Team indicates that Fremont’s airport generates $10.5 million in goods and services from airport-related activities and supports more than 90 jobs related to airport activities. The payroll from those jobs totals more than $2.6 million.

Large corporations such as Costco, Walmart, Menards and Lincoln Premium Poultry fly into the airport. Midland University uses the airport. Taylor & Martin, based at the airport, uses it a lot, said Eric Johnson, airport advisory committee member.

People who fly into Fremont stay in hotels, rent cars and eat at restaurants here.

“It all really adds up into one big impact,” Johnson said.

Johnson also cites the importance of an airport in regard to business — especially large companies looking to locate in a certain community — thus bringing jobs to that city.

“You can go to any chamber (of commerce) throughout the state and when any corporate-type business wants to locate in your community, a lot of times, the airport is very important to them,” Johnson said in a January 2022 Tribune story.

Johnson noted something else.

“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has deemed our airport as one of the top airports in the state as far as tying it into the whole aviation system in Nebraska and nationally,” Johnson said.

Fremont’s old terminal was built in 1964. The facility needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades and isn’t handicap accessible.

During a 2020 airport board meeting, advisory committee member Bill Dugan made a historic comparison regarding the importance of an airport terminal due to corporate traffic.

“I hope people realize the income and business that it generates and what it does for the community,” Dugan said. “It’s your railroad terminal of 100 years ago, so you’ve got to have it or you don’t exist.”