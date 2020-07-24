College offering real estate training workshops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Real Estate pre- and post-licensing training workshops will begin at Metropolitan Community College on Aug. 17.

The live, online sessions will prepare students for real estate certification in the state of Nebraska. The two-day workshops are noncredit and offered through the MCC Workforce Innovation Division. Participants will receive a certificate of completion from MCC after demonstration of course competencies.

The first pre-licensing training will be held Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, from 6-9 p.m. Additional sessions will be hosted in November and into 2021. Post-licensing workshops will begin Jan. 4, 2021, and will be 12 hours in length. Both sets of workshops will be led by Dean Uhing, adjunct instructor and Omaha area real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience.

To register or for scheduling, visit mcccorporateonline.com or contact MCC workforce training manager Robert Caldwell at rcaldwell11@mccneb.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0