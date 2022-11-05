Dodge County real estate transfers

Donavon J. Sieler and Amy Sue Holman-Sieler a/k/a Amy Sue Holman-Stewart to John Schiffbauer and LeeAnn Schiffbauer, 1821 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $220,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Diane L. Hein, 2924 Dawn Drive, Fremont, $323,403.

Christensen Corporation to Marcy Eason, a parcel of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter and Government Lot 4, all in fractional Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $60,000.

Ray Pintore and Jeralyn Reyes Pintore to Jesse Crist and Corina Crist, 190 Leisure Lake, North Bend, $100,000.

Jim U. Unger and Barbara J. Unger to Janet L. Wilson and Stephen G. Wilson, 1411 Watson St., Fremont, $341,000.

Michael G. Maxwell and Mari F. Maxwell to Martin Mejia and Catalina Melchor, 1643 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $187,000.

Glenn A. Van Ekeren and Martha A. Van Ekeren to Janae M. Lamme, 1699 Laguna Drive, Fremont, $735,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Michael Maxwell and Mari Maxwell, 3017 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $327,308.

Borisow Properties LLC to SABCO LLC, 1521 E. 26th St., Fremont, $132,500.

Wayne A. Parsons to Blanca E. Ruiz, 242 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $2,000.

Monte and Tamar Polivka to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 9, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $8,500.

Douglas A. Ayars, as duly appointed personal representative of the estate of Ramon K. Ayars, to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 12, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $34,870.

Leona K. Paden, sole trustee, under the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, to Ax Cap LLC, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100,000.

Rita Villwok, personal representative of the estate of Donna B. Villwok, deceased, to Valarie Swinscoe, 1100 Meadow Ln., Fremont.

Rita Villwok, personal representative for the estate of Donna B. Villwok, deceased, to David Kathol, 1100 Meadow Ln., Fremont, $40,000.

Leona K. Paden, sole trustee, under the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, to PADBRO LLC, 2155 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $900,000.

Karen Hunke McCarthy and Terry McCarthy, Steven Hunke and Lori Hunke, Kathleen Hunke Krienert and Tim Krienert, and David Hunke and Tammy Hunke to Cathleen E. Edgington, 324 N. Pine St., Dodge, $125,000.

Chelsea M. Anderson a/k/a Chelsea M. Hines and Steven McDaniel to Kimberly Diane Todd and Jessie Todd, 246 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $185,500.

Kristina L. Bartlett f/k/a Kristina L. Hashberger to Rodney D. Hashberger, 311 Third St., Dodge.

Brenda Y. Medina f/k/a Brenda Y. Garcia to Karen Janeth Loya Prieto, 543 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $190,000.

Bennington Investments LLC to UDG Investments LLC, 1136 N. D St., Apt. 1138, and 1152 N. D St., 404,625.

Brad Fooken, successor trustee of Restated Fooken Trust dated April 28, 2022, to Brian W. Ramsey, 1801 N. H St., Fremont.

Brad Fooken, successor trustee of Restated Fooken Trust dated April 28, 2022, to Robin M. Fooken, 1745 N. H St., Fremont.

Lori Wiedrick a/k/a Lori Maurer to Amy D. Brickey, 315 Prospect Ave., Fremont, $170,000.

Colleen Hoffman to Sergio G. De La O and Maria M. Perez de De La O, 2530 E. First St., Fremont, $214,000.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Paul C. Wachter and Mary N. Wachter, co-trustes or any successor or co-trustees of the Paul C. Wachter Trust, as amended and restated Sept. 24, 2021, Lot 1, Copperhead Subdivision, Dodge County, $150,000.

Rita Villwok, personal representative of the estate of Donna B. Villwok, deceased, to Phyllis Kathol, 621 Prospect St., Inglewood.

Phyllis Kathol to David Kathol and Phyllis Kathol, 621 Prospect St., Inglewood.

Harry Steven Hope to Eric L. Bowman and Inger S. Bowman, 1425 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $185,000.

Michael D. Taylor and Nancy A. Taylor to Martin Hernandez Esparza, 2410 E. 19th St., Fremont, $312,000.

Lambert Kluthe to Tiffany S. Fritzinger-Lopez, 2106 N. Howard St., Fremont, $250,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to TJL Consulting Inc. d/b/a Charles Thomas Homes, 1986 Kara Way, Fremont, $77,990.

Esmeralda Hernandez and Elias A. Reza to Nancy A. Taylor and Michael D. Taylor, 2336 Jean Drive, Fremont, $320,000.

Shane R. Girdlestone and Melissa M. Girdlestone to Justin C. Hornstra and Ashley M. Hornstra, 840 Second St., Dodge, $125,000.

Peggy J. Lowther to Tracy J. Lowther, 1430 E. 10th St., Fremont.

Brian Priestley, personal representative of the estate of Ronda M. Priestley, deceased, to Wildcoon Properties LLC, 915 Edearl Ln., Fremont, $100,000.

Jeffrey Rise and Gretchen Rise to Howard Street LLC, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Jeffrey Rise and Gretchen Rise to Jeffrey David Rise and Gretchen Sue Rise, trustees of the Jeffrey David Rise and Gretchen Sue Rise Revocable Trust Agreement, an undivided one-fourth interest in and to all that portion of the northeast quarter of Section 14, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Sharon A. Reese to Dustin I. Reese, 441 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $8,500.

First State Bank & Trust, successor trustee of the Weber Farms Revocable Trust dated Oct. 31, 1994, to Charles Emanuel & Sons Inc., the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $736,000.

Mary E. Weber to Kathy Casper, 945 W. 10th St., Fremont, $110,000.

MAS Properties LLC to Freddy Hernandez, 735 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $249,000.

Mary Ann Stodola to Larry Stodola and Patty Stodola, 1505 W. Military Ave., Fremont, and 1503 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $150,000.

Stephen G. Mallette to Larry Klahn, 105 W. Fulton St., Hooper, $20,000.

Wells Fargo Bank to Marta Tzunux Ordonez, 1350 N. D St., Fremont, $120,490.

Dietta K. Lassegard to Dietta K. Lassegard, trustee of the Dietta K. Lassegard Family Trust dated Oct. 21, 2022, 2518 E. 19th St., Fremont.

Robert D. Reynolds, Sheriff of Dodge County, to Tim Schindler, 605 Schurman St., Fremont, $4,010.

Vicki B. Buchholtz to Cody B. Shearer and Derrick W. Shearer, 315 N. Grant St., Fremont, $180,000.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, to Thomas H. Lathrop, 1349 Iowa St., Fremont, $175,000.

Thomas H. Lathrop to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, 1518 County Road 18, Fremont, $350,000.

Jeffrey Rise and Gretchen Rise to Jeffrey David Rise and Gretchen Sue Rise, trustees of the Jeffrey David Rise and Gretchen Sue Rise Revocable Trust Agreement, 1164 N. Howard St., Fremont.

Lynn Maca, temporary guardian/conservator of the estate of Marilyn Punko a/k/a Marilyn J. Punko, incapacitated, to Lawson K. Short and Martha L. Short, 440 W. Ninth St., North Bend, $76,000.