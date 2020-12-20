Dodge County real estate transfers

Nelson Engineering Construction Inc., an Iowa Corporation, to Mark Yanike, 1112 N. Logan St., Fremont, $170,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Harlow Fujan, 4774 Elizabeth Court, Fremont, $63,900.
Fremont Golf Club to Jeff M. Helget, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $5,000.
Ellen Ann Paulson, personal representative of the estate of James L. Paulson, to Ellen Ann Paulson, trustee, an undivided one-half interest in the the south 60 acres of the northeast quarter and the north 20 acres of the southeast quarter and the south 60 acres of the north half of the southeast quarter, all in Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-fourth interest in a strip of land being 50 feet in width on each side of the centerline of the main track of the abandoned Chicago & Northwestern Railroad across the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 17, Range 8, Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter and Tax Lot 10, all in Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Lots 4, 5 and 7, Parkside Addition, Fremont.
Dennis O. Larsen to Alan Nunnenkamp and Tammy J. Nunnenkamp, 406 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $100,000.
Estate of William Berry to Susan Belerle and William D. Glissman, Cabin Lot 42, Leisure Lake, Dodge County, $250,000.
Stanley D. Crabb and Patricia A. Crabb to Ted R. Schafersman and Sandra L. Schafersman, 1621 S. Ridge Road Lot A, Fremont, $45,000.
Christina M. Keutgen to Weston S. Shepard and Michaela D. Shepard, 2007 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $205,000.
Victor H. Valdenea and Mayra Valdenea to Katelyn R. Smithhisler and Kyle L. Smithhisler, 3303 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $260,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Ty C. Betka and Lauren M. Betka, 2227 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $184,900.
Trahan & Trahan LLC to CareCorps Inc., 300 N. Main St., Fremont, $375,000.
Richard A. and Marilyn A. Knobbe to Knobbe Lake House LLC, 1016 Timberwood Dr., Ames.
Becky L. Bell, successor trustee of the Chester M. Bell Revocable Trust, to Todd Hoppe, 228 N. Main St., Fremont, $52,500.
Cathryn J. Tighe, trustee of the Laurence E. Tighe Revocable Trust, to Cathryn J. Tighe, 549 N. D St., Fremont.
Pioneer Builders LLC to Stephen Wagner and Lindsy Yarger-Wagner and Deb Helgenberger, 4791 E. Aaron Way, Fremont, $257,000.
Terri Dirkschneider a/k/a Terri L. Dirkschneider to Terri L. and Michael J. Dirkschneider, trustees of the Terri L. Dirkschneider Living Trust dated Nov. 10, 2020, all interest in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the southwest quarter south of the Highway 91 right-of-way of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Katherine Ann Carnell and Colt Thurston Johnson to Skyler Andrews, Kathryn Robertson and Reece R. Andrews, 404 N. Main St., Hooper, $140,000.
Mary K. Sorenson, Marla S. Gubbels and Peggy L. Storm, as successor trustees of the Kathryn Maas Revocable Trust, to EJD Enterprises LLC, the north half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $265,330.
Mary K. Sorenson, Marla S. Gubbels and Peggy L. Storm, as successor trustees of the Kathryn Maas Revocable Trust, to Michael D. Niewohner, the south half of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $265,330.
Joel D. Hargens and Carol A. Hargens, as trustees of the Hargens Irrevocable Family Trust dated Aug. 22, 2017, to Jeffrey S. Wacker and Jo M. Wacker, a tract of land located in northeast of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in southeast of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Timothy J. Hill, personal representative of the estate of Betty M. Donovan, to Billy J. Hubbell, 745 W. 16th St., Fremont, $105,000.
Delbert A. Sukstorf and Sandra R. Sukstorf, trustees, to Delbert A. Sukstorf and Sandra R. Sukstorf, 1648 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
