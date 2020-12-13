Dodge County real estate transfers

Henry M. Schollmeyer, personal representative for the estate of Helen M. Schollmeyer, deceased, to Ashley Fowler and Dale Fowler, 1733 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $80,000.

Dale W. Schnoor, trustee of the Alice W. Schnoor Revocable Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010, to Dale W. Schnoor, trustee of the Dale W. Schnoor Revocable Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010, 415 Ridge Dr., Hooper.

Ruby D. Hartmann, trustee, to Wayne Hartmann, parts of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of Government Lot 8 in Section 24 and that part of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $13,000.

Alan Nunnenkamp and Tammy Nunnenkamp f/k/a Tammy Ritthaler to Julio Antonio Martinez Cubaz and Julio Cesar Martinez Vazquez, 535 N. I St., Fremont, $100,000.

Carol A. Ruskamp, as trustee of the marital trust created under Article VII of the Daniel J. Ruskamp Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 7, 2014, an undivided one-half interest, and Carol A. Ruskamp, as trustee of the Carol A. Ruskamp Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 7, 2014, an undivided one-half interest, 248 Highway 91, Dodge, $370,000.