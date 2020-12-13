Dodge County real estate transfers

Henry M. Schollmeyer, personal representative for the estate of Helen M. Schollmeyer, deceased, to Ashley Fowler and Dale Fowler, 1733 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $80,000.
Dale W. Schnoor, trustee of the Alice W. Schnoor Revocable Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010, to Dale W. Schnoor, trustee of the Dale W. Schnoor Revocable Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010, 415 Ridge Dr., Hooper.
Ruby D. Hartmann, trustee, to Wayne Hartmann, parts of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of Government Lot 8 in Section 24 and that part of Government Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $13,000.
Alan Nunnenkamp and Tammy Nunnenkamp f/k/a Tammy Ritthaler to Julio Antonio Martinez Cubaz and Julio Cesar Martinez Vazquez, 535 N. I St., Fremont, $100,000.
Carol A. Ruskamp, as trustee of the marital trust created under Article VII of the Daniel J. Ruskamp Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 7, 2014, an undivided one-half interest, and Carol A. Ruskamp, as trustee of the Carol A. Ruskamp Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 7, 2014, an undivided one-half interest, 248 Highway 91, Dodge, $370,000.
Sandra J. Slama and Maynard Slama to Allen M. Slama, 2006 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
Mesner Development Co. to Hidden Brook Townhomes II LLC, Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, Hidden Brook Subdivision to the City of Fremont, $485,500.
Randal K. Nieman and Rick M. Nieman, personal representatives of the estate of Keith Nieman, to Cynthia Lundy, 1147 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $115,000.
Brickyard Hill LLC to Jeffrey and Jo Wacker, Lot 2, Brickyard Hill Fourth Addition, Dodge County, $80,000.
Asheville Homes LLC to Rylie O’Donnell and Brandon O’Donnell, 2990 Cottage Grove Ln., Fremont, $265,900.
Peggy J. Oelkers to Lynn M. Mandel, 502 N. Linden, Dodge, $150,000.
Norine M. Sweet a/k/a Norene Sweet a/k/a Noreen Sweet, Deborah A. Wyman, Teresa M. Bramlett, Patricia L. Sweet and Wanda L. Sweet, Roland W. Sweet, Brian L. Sweet, and Angela Wusk, all heirs of Bob Sweet a/k/a Bobbie Sweet, deceased, to Norine M. Sweet, 209 Highway 91, Nickerson.
Norine M. Sweet a/k/a Norene Sweet a/k/a Noreen Sweet to Alan Totten and Abbey Totten, 209 Highway 91, Nickerson, $160,000.
Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500.
Matt J. Gobar and Megan Gobar to Siarra Widfeldt and Jonah Moses, 1337 N. Union St., Fremont, $164,700.
David Ellis Witt to Patrick C. Cleary, Bambi L. Cleary, Tamara and Alex Shackleton, 912 County Road 19 Ave., Hooper, $30,000.
Robert Ramsey Parkins to Paton Heusinkvelt and Paige Heusinkvelt, 1311 U.S. Highway 275, Nickerson, $230,000.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 3, Block 3, Cottage Cove, Fremont, $45,900.
Michelle Newill f/k/a Michelle Nelson and Brad Newill to Michelle Newill, 501 E. First St., Fremont.
Matthew E. Zgoda and Rebecca C. Zgoda to Clinton Mitchell and Abby Mitchell, 324 E. 12th St., Fremont, $225,000.
John Snover and Connie Snover to Jacob Lindgren and Alexandria Lindgren, 1290 Piedmont Dr., Nickerson, $119,000.
Dan L. Clements and Brenda Clements to Dan L. Clements and Brenda Clements, the east 97.08 feet in width of Lot 1, except the south 125 feet in length, in Block 45 of the Fifth Addition, Hooper.
Bryce H. Lund and Elizabeth M. Lund to Matthew E. Zgoda and Rebecca C. Zgoda, 2515 Park Place Dr., Fremont, $308,000.
