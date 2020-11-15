Dodge County real estate transfers

Robert W. Stiver and Connie S. Stiver to EDK LLC, 507 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $115,000.

Dennis O. Larsen a/k/a D.O. Larsen to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 124 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

Kevin B. Christensen and Wendy R. Christensen to Chelsea M. Daugherty and Nathan D. Haynes, 105 S. Cedar St., Hooper, $172,000.

Juan B. Garcia and Veronica Garcia to Jorge B. Garcia and Erika P. Vazquez, 1140 Eastwood Dr., Fremont, $46,000.

Conrad M. Galindo and Christine E. Galindo n/k/a Christine E. Foshey to Robert D. Ottis and Julie L. Ottis, 620 W. South St., Fremont, $120,000.

James Schauer, Bonnie Phillips and Tom Phillips, Janice Stieren and Randy Stieren, and David Schauer to Ronald D. Porter, an undivided one-half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $280,000.

John J. Pawley and Nikki Pawley to John J. Pawley and Nikki Pawley, 916 N. Grant St., Fremont.

Robert H. Conrad and Jo A. Conrad to Robert H. Conrad and Jo A. Conrad, trustees of the Robert and Jo Conrad Living Trust dated Oct. 26, 2020, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

