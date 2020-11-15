Dodge County real estate transfers

Randall Carlholm and Leslie M. Carlholm to Tracy L. Marcinski, 970 Wilmont St., Fremont, $250,000.
Estate of Phyllis R. Chrisman, deceased, by and through Kathleen A. Chrisman and Lyle D. Chrisman, co-personal representatives of the estate of Phyllis R. Chrisman, to Mark J. Chrisman and Stephanie Ann Rowland, 3319 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $80,000.
Steve A. Jensen, trustee, and Judy M. Ahrens, trustee, to Robert W. Jensen and Colby T. Jensen, 1040 S. Ridge Road, Lot 2, Fremont.
Charlotte K. Benes and Alfred J. Benes to Charlotte K. Benes, trustee, or her successor in interest, of the Charlotte K. Benes Trust dated Aug. 26, 2020, 2333 E. First St., Fremont.
Bob Properties LLC to Daniel L. Allard and Lisa A. Allard, 536 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $58,000.
Abbie K. Ray and Christopher Deering to Matt Kroeger and Stacy Kroeger, 746 Webster Ave., North Bend, $470,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Terence A. Kempf III and Angela K. Kempf, Lot 3, Block 5, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $69,900.
Sidney R. Dillon and Patricia F. Dillon to Beach House Investments LLC, 5028 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $575,000.
Borisow Construction LLC to Prairie Oaks Properties LLC, 1749/1751 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $460,743.
Edward F. Springgate and Joyce M. Springgate to Jose Larios Ramirez, 1711 N. D St., Fremont, $182,000.
Darren Lennemann, personal representative of the estate of Leon Lenneman a/k/a Leon J. Lennemann, to James Eskidson and Donna Eskidson, 771 County Road G, Scribner, $150,000.
Paden Enterprises Inc. to Ax Cap LLC, 4517 N. Paden Rd., Fremont, $350,000.
Ute Paulson to Jason A. Brandt and Aylisha M. Brandt, 410 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $45,000.
Saul Lancaster and Danielle M. Lancaster to Jessica Frey-Riggs, 405 W. Oak St., Hooper, $219,000.
Garret Wayne Bertelsen a/k/a Garret W. Bertelsen a/k/a Garret Bertelsen to Amber Rae Bertelsen, 1812 N. I St., Fremont.
Gerald Lee Franke and Peggy S. Franke to Mary Louise Novotny and Judith Kay Rippy, 1220 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $38,334.
Peter R. Allen to Peter R. Allen and Janet K. Allen, trustees of the Peter R. Allen and Janet K. Allen Joint Trust Agreement, dated Oct. 23, 2020, 430 W. 10th St., North Bend.
Lawrence J. Vuxta and Rebecca G. Mescher Vuxta to Lawrence J. Vuxta, Rebecca G. Mescher-Vuxta and Andrew L. Vuxta, 180 Jefferson Rd., Fremont.
Patricia K. Tighe and Donald R. Tighe to CABN Properties LLC, 2048 Irene St., Fremont, $120,000.
Robert W. Stiver and Connie S. Stiver to EDK LLC, 507 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $115,000.
Dennis O. Larsen a/k/a D.O. Larsen to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 124 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Kevin B. Christensen and Wendy R. Christensen to Chelsea M. Daugherty and Nathan D. Haynes, 105 S. Cedar St., Hooper, $172,000.
Juan B. Garcia and Veronica Garcia to Jorge B. Garcia and Erika P. Vazquez, 1140 Eastwood Dr., Fremont, $46,000.
Conrad M. Galindo and Christine E. Galindo n/k/a Christine E. Foshey to Robert D. Ottis and Julie L. Ottis, 620 W. South St., Fremont, $120,000.
James Schauer, Bonnie Phillips and Tom Phillips, Janice Stieren and Randy Stieren, and David Schauer to Ronald D. Porter, an undivided one-half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $280,000.
John J. Pawley and Nikki Pawley to John J. Pawley and Nikki Pawley, 916 N. Grant St., Fremont.
Robert H. Conrad and Jo A. Conrad to Robert H. Conrad and Jo A. Conrad, trustees of the Robert and Jo Conrad Living Trust dated Oct. 26, 2020, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
